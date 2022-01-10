Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company"), one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, today announced that it has filed reviewed and restated Q1 2022 interim financial statements, along with the corresponding Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Subsequent to the filing of the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended August 31, 2021 (the "Original Statements"), Company management engaged its auditors to review the Original Statements. Based on their review, the Company's auditors suggested certain adjustments to non-cash items pertaining to accounting for warrant issuances. These adjustments increased the Company's reported net income by $3,345,400. As a result, net income for the quarter ended August 31, 2021 is now $303,590 as compared to the previously announced loss of $3,041,710.

The Company also announced that director Campbell Becher has been named Executive Chairman, and he has been appointed to the Audit Committee along with outside directors Joseph Elmlinger and Anton Drescher, who remains Chairman of the Audit Committee.

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go CBD powders. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Joseph Meehan

Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

