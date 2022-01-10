Arqit has signed a contract to define Australian participation in Arqit's Federated Quantum System project

Arqit Quantum Inc. ("Arqit"), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, is pleased to announce it has contracted with Australia's SmartsatCRC under an agreement between the UK and Australian Governments to deliver the first phase of work to Australia relating to Arqit's Federated Quantum System Project ("FQS").

Arqit's FQS project for allied governments delivers strategic control to that government customer of a private instance of Arqit's end to end QuantumCloud technology stack, which delivers full independence to the customer as well as interoperability with the systems of other allied partners.

During Arqit's initial Space Bridge contract, which is funded to completion at the end of June 2022, Arqit will work with the Australian Government, Australia National University, and industrial partners to develop a plan for Australian participation with Australian supply chain involvement and the agreements signed also cover planning for long term funding of the full system.

Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO, David Williams, added: "Australia is a critical ally and partner for the UK and USA so it is important that Australia has the opportunity to deploy FQS along with the other allied countries already committed."

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack even from a quantum computer. Arqit's product, QuantumCloud, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud is every connected device.

About The Space Bridge Framework Agreement

The Space Bridge Framework Arrangement was signed on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 at the British High Commissioner's residence in Canberra, Australia, and at Westminster, in London, United Kingdom.

The arrangement was signed by the Australian Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews, UK Minister for Science, Research and Innovation Amanda Solloway, in the presence of British High Commissioner to Australia Vicki Treadell CMG MVO, High Commissioner to the UK The Hon George Brandis QC, Australian Space Agency Head Enrico Palermo, UK Space Agency Chief Executive Officer Dr Graham Turnock, UK Space Agency International Director Dr Alice Bunn, Chair of UKSpace Nick Shave and Space Industry Association of Australia Chief Executive Officer James Brown, who joined the signing virtually.

SmartSat CRC, with support from the UK Science and Innovation Network and Satellite Applications Catapult, is running research projects that align to the mutual benefits of the UK and Australia and create collaboration through the Space Bridge. The aim is to create and foster partnerships across academia and industry in both the UK and Australia and could ultimately lead to bigger collaborative research projects that grow industry capacity, provide an innovative end-product or capability, and build upon the respective space ecosystems of each country to mutual benefit.

