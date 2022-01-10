DJ Compleo Charging Solutions AG: More charging stations, more service: Compleo and Diebold Nixdorf enter into partnership

More charging stations, more service: Compleo and Diebold Nixdorf enter into partnership

Partnership to serve the growing market for e-mobility by improving services | Qualified technicians to provide Europe-wide, needs-based support for maintenance and operation | Functionality of charging stations key to the mobility turnaround

Dortmund, January 10, 2022 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo), a leading full-service provider of charging technology in Europe, plans to further expand its services related to maintenance and ensuring smooth operation for charging station operators in Europe. Due to the growing charging infrastructure, the demand for services for charging stations is also increasing. The greentech company is actively responding to this development: by entering into a strategic cooperation with Diebold Nixdorf, Compleo has gained a leading service partner in the market. As early as the beginning of the year, the first concrete solution and service concepts for customers and the design of a modular service platform for the European e-mobility market are to be jointly developed, among other measures. Now that a pilot project has been successfully completed, the long-term aim is to create a broad range of managed services for charging stations for electric vehicles and initially make them available at selected charging points throughout Germany.

Diebold Nixdorf is a global leader in delivering "connected commerce" - seamless processing of business transactions across all sales and service channels of banks and retailers - for millions of consumers every day. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and the majority of the top 25 globally active retail companies, Diebold Nixdorf delivers outstanding IT services and technologies for the future of the retail world shaped by digital transformation. The company employs around 22,000 people and is represented in more than 100 countries worldwide.

The first step of the cooperation is to serve the German market. The two parties are aiming to establish a comprehensive service concept and be perceived as the leading European service provider for charging stations in the future. While Compleo will offer the necessary hardware, software services and complete turnkey solutions, Diebold Nixdorf will provide services such as Break&Fix, preventive maintenance, help desk as well as monitoring and data analysis. These synergies between the two companies will ensure that high maintenance standards are met, a key requirement for international and cross-regional customers in particular.

The cooperation supplements Compleo's existing service team with additional qualified technicians in order to guarantee the standard of maintenance and operation throughout Europe, even as the number of charging stations increases. "E-mobility is gaining more and more momentum. This is also reflected in the high number of charging stations we have shipped in recent months and years. More and more operators also appreciate our offer to assist them with maintenance and operation, especially our international customers who require reliable and intelligent services throughout Europe," said Jens Stolze, COO of Compleo. "With Diebold Nixdorf, we have found a partner who complements our current service network with qualified technicians and can accompany us into the next growth phase. As a result, our customers will continue to benefit from expertise, European coverage and fast response times. At the same time, we will intensify cooperation with local service providers at the regional level," Stolze added.

With Diebold Nixdorf, Compleo plans to expand its service concept as a complete solution provider for charging infrastructure in Europe and further improve it in line with increasing customer and market requirements. With Diebold Nixdorf's experience in the fields of data analysis, spare parts logistics and field service, Compleo can offer its customers new services tailored to market segments.

"The explosive growth of the EV ecosystem is exciting but brings new challenges for device manufacturers and deployers to scale their ability to monitor and maintain this new charging infrastructure. Our services organization can help both technology providers and retailers participate successfully in this fast-growing market as we have the experience, global scale and capabilities to support both AC and DC charging projects through the entire lifecycle of strategy to implementation," commented Dr. Ulrich Naeher, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Diebold Nixdorf. About Compleo Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the charging infrastructure and, if required, also with planning, installation, maintenance and service. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany, with production facilities located in Paderborn, Germany, in addition to Dortmund. The manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Comfort Charge GmbH (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom), Siemens and more than 150 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of its first charging stations in 2009. The fast-growing company currently employs more than 500 people. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). In April 2021, Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in wallbe GmbH, now Compleo Connect GmbH, and in January 2022 Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH. More info at: compleo-cs.com/ About Diebold Nixdorf Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

