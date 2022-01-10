DJ CSG Appoints Rasmani Bhattacharya as General Counsel

CSG CSG Appoints Rasmani Bhattacharya as General Counsel 10-Jan-2022 / 14:35 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CSG^(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced Rasmani Bhattacharya as General Counsel, where she will lead the company's legal and compliance teams. Bhattacharya joins the company at a time of accelerated growth and brings vital global leadership experience that will help CSG elevate and transform every part of its business.

'CSG is focused on winning big in the market by having the best culture, the best talent, and the most globally diverse team that puts our customers and employees first,' said Brian Shepherd, CEO of CSG. 'Adding an executive with Rasmani's proven talent and experience is a huge momentum builder for CSG and our 5,000+ employees around the world, who are committed to helping the biggest brands monetize, engage, and retain their customers in a digital world.'

Previously, Bhattacharya served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Gates Corporation. She led a global team responsible for legal, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, regulatory, compliance, insurance, and environmental matters worldwide with subsidiaries in over 30 countries. She played a central role in the dual track sale and IPO process of Gates to a private equity investor, as well as the divestiture of all non-core businesses around the world. A results-driven leader with a broad and deep global background, Bhattacharya has extensive experience in structuring and negotiating complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions supporting business transformations, including joint ventures, corporate restructurings, and strategic partnerships.

'I am honored to join CSG and work with Brian and this outstanding team' said Bhattacharya. 'CSG's strategic vision and guiding principles resonate deeply with me. I look forward to strengthening our culture, accelerating our business growth, and helping CSG be an even better corporate citizen that makes a bigger difference in the communities where we operate.'

# # #

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright (c) 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG(R) is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts:

Tammy Hovey

Global Public Relations

+1 (917) 520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com Contact Details

Tammy Hovey

+1 917-520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com Company Website

https://www.csgi.com News Source: News Direct

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1266839 10-Jan-2022

Image link: https%3a%2f%2fpublic.newsdirect.com%2f730833389%2ffBFJVTz9.jpg

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266839&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2022 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)