Fortified Health Security CEO Dan L. Dodson Elected to the Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security (AEHIS) Board of Trustees

Joins group of prominent healthcare cybersecurity visionaries in advancing organization's mission of serving senior IT executives while advocating for the nationwide improvement of cybersecurity

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Fortified Health Security , Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner®, today announced that Dan L. Dodson, CEO, was elected to the Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security (AEHIS) Board of Trustees, effective January 2022. Dodson joins a group of prominent healthcare security executives who will help carry out the AEHIS mission of advancing the role of information security leaders through education, collaboration and advocacy in support of secure health information for the protection of both consumers and healthcare organizations.

"I am honored to be joining this prestigious group of security visionaries on the AEHIS board of trustees at a time when building awareness and improving cybersecurity programs throughout the healthcare industry is critical," said Dodson. "Advocating and educating those in the cybersecurity trenches is paramount to ensuring the healthcare industry can continue to securely navigate a climate where the threat of cyberattack is all too real for every industry stakeholder."

Through Dodson's leadership, Fortified partners with healthcare organizations to effectively develop the best path forward for their security program based on their unique needs and challenges. He is the co-author of the "Horizon Report" on the state of cybersecurity in healthcare. This comprehensive, semi-annual report is free for all industry stakeholders, showcasing Dan's commitment to improving security within the healthcare sector. The latest edition of the report is slated for January 2022. Dan is a thought leader in healthcare cybersecurity and is a featured media source on a variety of topics including security best practices, data privacy strategies, as well as risk management, mitigation and certification. He regularly speaks at industry-leading events and conferences including CHIME, HIMSS and HIT Summits.

The Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security (AEHIS) launched in 2014 as the first professional organization serving healthcare's senior IT security leaders. AEHIS offers CISOs and other top-ranking information security leaders the professional development and networking opportunities critical for their success. Members have access to educational resources and support for addressing key industry-specific privacy and security issues. Formed under the auspices of CHIME, the premier executive organization dedicated to supporting Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders, AEHIS benefits its members as it upholds CHIME's 30-year history of delivering relevant, high-quality executive education and networking opportunities.

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. As a managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions intended to reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Fortified's high-touch engagements and customized recommendations maximize the value of investments and result in actionable information to help reduce the risk of cyber events.

