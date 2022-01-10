Anomalous Ni, Cu and/or PGE mineralization was detected in 11 of the 13 holes completed in the Q3-2021 drill program.

Rottenstone-like stratigraphy was identified in a 13-meter interval in hole AL21029 (located in "the Dime Area "). Significant intercepts in this interval included 4,200ppm Ni and 1.25 g/t Pd-Pt+Au over a 1.17-meter interval.

Within the Island Showing trend, drillhole AL21033 has defined a robust off-hole BHEM conductor 130.0 meters south of drillhole AL21021 and its associated mineralization and BHEM conductivity.

Exploration crews have been mobilizing at Albert Lake since January 3. The Q1-2022 winter program will consist of a 5,000-meter drill program commencing the week of January 10, 2022 (expanded from the originally planned 3,000 meters).

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5), (OTCQB: FNICF) (the "Company" or "Fathom") is pleased to announce the results of the Q3-2021 drilling program at its wholly owned Albert Lake Property and the commencement of the Q1-2022 drilling program. The Albert Lake Property is host to the historic Rottenstone mine, a past producer of high-grade nickel, copper and platinum group metals.

Q3-2021 Drill Results

The Q3-2021 drill program consisted of 13 diamond drill holes totalling 3,106 meters located in the south-central region of the Albert Lake property.

Table 1 Fall Drill Program Drilling Information (NAD83, Zone 13)

Drillhole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Final Depth (m) AL21026 510308.6 6244664 457.55 140.3 -52.3 398 AL21027 511256.0 6244598 469.41 304.4 -65.1 128.4 AL21028 510746.8 6244166 457.16 292.7 -45.3 98.3 AL21029 507941.3 6241045 491.67 335.9 -45.2 260 AL21030 512209.8 6245453 486.63 128.5 -52.5 170 AL21031 511214.3 6245674 496.63 99.5 -50.5 177.5 AL21032 510238.2 6244504 457.67 144.5 -46.9 260 AL21033 510281.7 6244832 467.23 111.6 -45.6 365 AL21034 510266.5 6244614 453.53 126 -48.4 110 AL21035 507956.4 6241077 497.43 337.3 -69.7 203 AL21036 507955.9 6241077 497.38 338.66 -46.13 275 AL21037 511338.5 6247281 466.79 123.05 -45.54 260 AL21038 510386.3 6244629 451.4 150.7 -60.42 401 Total 3,106.2

Anomalous Ni, Cu and PGE mineralization was detected in 11 of the 13 holes, including the occurrence of Rottenstone-like stratigraphy in a 13-meter interval in hole AL21029 (located in "the Dime Area"). Hole AL21029 was drilled to test a 2021 B-horizon soil geochemical anomaly and intersected Rottenstone-like stratigraphy (ultramafic, pegmatite) at 136.53-148.72m:

Drillhole From To Interval (m)* Ni (ppm) Cu (ppm) Co (ppm) Pd (ppb) Pt (ppb) Pd-Pt+Au AL21029 135.7 148.72 13.02 658 151 41 including 136.53 138.4 1.87 3062 673 119 363 400 including 136.53 137.7 1.17 4200 882 164 460 580 1.25 g/t including 144.52 148.72 4.20 658 151 42

*Thicknesses are not true thickness

This drilling success is of particular significance for two reasons.

First, the location for hole AL21029 was chosen based on a Cr, Mg, Ni-Cu-Co + Pd-Pt geochemical anomaly that was identified during the summer-2021 surface soil sampling program. Management is very encouraged by the accuracy of soil geochemistry as part of the "fingerprinting" process helping to identify areas of Rottenstone-like stratigraphy and mineralization. With a total of 5,719 soil samples obtained and analysed thus far at Albert Lake (press release December 9, 2021), soil geochemistry will be an increasingly important exploration tool as we seek to identify additional mineralized deposits.

Secondly, the existence of Rottenstone-like stratigraphy and mineralization identified in the Dime Area a significant distance of 4.2 km south of the historic Rottenstone Mine supports the Company's exploration premise that the Rottenstone deposit is not an isolated occurrence at Albert Lake.

Ian Fraser, VP Exploration commented, "We are very pleased to report an intersection of Rottenstone-like stratigraphy and mineralization at the Dime Area, 4.2 km south of the historic Rottenstone Mine. The results of the Q3-2021 drill program have played a pivotal role in the development and refinement of high-quality drill targets which will be the focus of the upcoming drill program utilizing the winter ice to optimize drill hole positioning. We are extremely excited to further test our priority targets at the Dime Area and the Island Showing (press release June 7, 2021) in our upcoming Q1-2022 drill program in our efforts to translate Rottenstone-like stratigraphy into Rottenstone-like mineralization and grade."

Q1-2022 Drill Program

The Q1-2022 winter program will consist of a 5,000-meter drill program commencing the week of January 10th 2022. This program was recently expanded from the originally planned 3,000 meters after the successful completion of the Company's $4 million (gross proceeds) flow through financing on November 29, 2021. Diamond drilling will initially focus on the follow-up of the 2 most prospective target areas - the Island Showing and the Dime Area. Additional drill targets are expected to be refined as the geological team completes and further processes information from BHEM, geophysical and airborne targeting initiatives.

Brad Van Den Bussche President and CEO commented "I am extremely pleased with our accomplishments on the Albert Lake Project to date. The systematic approach used to develop and test the geological model has resulted in a pipeline of excellent drill targets which we are excited to follow-up on during the Q1-2022 drill program. The frozen conditions at Albert Lake during the winter season are ideal to drill-test key targets at the Island Showing and Dime Area. We will also utilize the winter conditions to drill from the ice to follow up on additional BHEM conductors associated with several drillholes on the Big Island located 400m west of the historic Rottenstone Mine."

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA / QC) Statement

Fathom implements an industry-standard QA / QC for all field and diamond drill programs. Fathom through the services of TerraLogic Exploration insert QA / QC samples in its diamond drill programs at a rate of 1 sample per approximately every 12-13 sample collected. Standards sourced from CDN Resource Laboratories and CCRMP were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of 1 in 30 samples. Additionally, Lab duplicates (coarse rejects) were inserted and positioned in the sample sequence at a rate of 1 in 30 samples and positioned in the sample sequence alternating with standards to result in a QA / QC insertion rate of no less than 1 in 15 samples. Blanks were inserted at the start of every sample batch and additionally after samples of anticipated high-grade or high sulphide content.

Assaying is performed at ALS Canada Ltd. ALS is an accredited laboratory; (SCC - CAN-P-1579 and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025) and is independent of Fathom. All drill core samples are analyzed using a 4-Acid digestion followed by 33 element ICP-AES analyses (Code ME-ICP61). Over limit Ni, Cu results are further analyzed by 4-Acid ore grade elements ICP-AES process (Code ME-OG62). Analyses for Au, Pd and Pt utilized the ore grade Pt, Pd and Au by ICP-AES (Code PGM-ICP27).

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Ian Fraser, PGeo., VP Exploration and a Director of the Company and the "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom Nickel is a resource exploration and development company that is targeting high-grade nickel sulphide discoveries for use in the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market.

The Company is accelerating exploration on its flagship Albert Lake Project, host to the historic Rottenstone mine, which is recognized as one of the highest-grade (Nickel, Copper, Platinum group metals) deposits of its type ever mined in Canada. The Albert Lake Project consists of over 90,000 ha of mineral claims located in the Trans-Hudson Corridor of Saskatchewan, which is home to numerous world-class mining camps.

