Montag, 10.01.2022
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 
Frankfurt
07.01.22
09:16 Uhr
3,160 Euro
+0,020
+0,64 %
Dow Jones News
10.01.2022 | 15:31
85 Leser
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Cancellation of trading update

DJ Cancellation of trading update

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Cancellation of trading update 10-Jan-2022 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 January 2022

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Cancellation of trading update

Following the delisting of DMGT A Shares earlier today, DMGT announces that the first quarter trading update that was previously scheduled for release on 25 January 2022 has now been cancelled. Enquiries 

Investors: 
Tim Collier, Group CFO          +44 20 3615 2902 
Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 
 
Media: 
Doug Campbell, Teneo           +44 7753 136628 
Jesse Matthews, Teneo           +44 7912 783513

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, property information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1bn.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     DMGT 
LEI Code:   4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
Sequence No.: 135063 
EQS News ID:  1265758 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265758&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2022 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
