Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Cancellation of trading update

DJ Cancellation of trading update

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Cancellation of trading update 10-Jan-2022 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 January 2022

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Cancellation of trading update

Following the delisting of DMGT A Shares earlier today, DMGT announces that the first quarter trading update that was previously scheduled for release on 25 January 2022 has now been cancelled. Enquiries

Investors: Tim Collier, Group CFO +44 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 Media: Doug Campbell, Teneo +44 7753 136628 Jesse Matthews, Teneo +44 7912 783513

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, property information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1bn.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 Sequence No.: 135063 EQS News ID: 1265758 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265758&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2022 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)