ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, was recently recognized with four design honors for their fresh-food-to-go packaging product offering. In 2021, ProAmpac was honored 10 times for their sustainable fresh-food-to-go packaging innovation.

"The recognition for ProAmpac's innovation in fresh food-to-go sustainable packaging over the last eleven months has been outstanding. Our commercial and technical teams have done an amazing job working with our customers and suppliers to bring these concepts to market. We are humbled by the recognition and are committed to continue to design and innovate novel sustainable alternatives to traditional packaging options," said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

UK Packaging Award

Packaging News recognized ProAmpac's HandRap for Chicago Town Pizza with a 2021 UK Packaging Award in the category of consumer convenience. The Chicago Town Pizza HandRap allows the product to be kept hot, fresh and full of flavor for up to three hours in a hot hold cabinet. What's more, the packaging is manufactured using 60% fiber, with the carton sleeve widely recyclable and offering a significant improvement in consumer handling.

Plant-Based Awards

ProAmpac's RecycAll Freshpack, their latest food-to-go innovation, was honored by FoodBev Media with best plant-based non-food productat the 2021 World Plant-Based Awards on December 9th in New York. FoodBev Media Awards Marketing Executive, Sana Gogia, said: "Our awards celebrate some of the most ambitious new plant-based products of 2021 from both established brands and start-ups. To see entries from around the world confirms what we predicted, that not only is the plant-based market a truly international one, it is also clear that innovation in the sector is booming."

PAC Global Awards

In addition, RecycAll Freshpack was nominated for the prestigious 2022 PAC Global Awards. These awards recognize the best packaging in the world in three categories, Brand Marketing, Package Innovation, and PAC IOU (Inclusive Opportunities for Universal Packaging). Awards winners will be announced in February. This is the third consecutive year ProAmpac was nominated by PAC Global.

Graphic Design USA (GDUSA)

ProAmpac's RapTray for THIS brand was recognized by GDUSA for excellence in graphic design. The 2021 American Graphic Design Awards is ProAmpac's 14th award from GDUSA, a magazine and information resource for graphic design professionals.

