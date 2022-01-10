Transparency Market Research: Rise in Awareness about Dental Health to Help Dental Equipment and Maintenance Market in North America Gain Valuation of US$ 15.7 Bn by 2031, Finds TMR Study

- Increase in use of dental loupes and dental photography by practitioners for precise patient teeth examination is creating sales opportunities in the dental equipment and maintenance market

- Growing use of technologically advanced tools such as digital X rays and computer-assisted design/manufacture technologies in dentistry is generating high demand avenues in the North America market

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) project the dental equipment and maintenance market in North America to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The number of people suffering from periodontal disease has been increased in the recent years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that more than 47.2% of the population aged 30 years and above in the U.S. is dealing with some type of periodontal disease. As a result, the number of such patients seeking medical help is increasing. This factor is boosting the sales prospects in the dental equipment and maintenance market.

Moreover, studies highlight that coronavirus can be transmitted through dental services. This factor is driving the demand for dental equipment and maintenance services. Moreover, several market players are offering all-inclusive solutions that help dentists in the maintenance of dental equipment and interiors of dental clinics and hospitals to ensure improved cross-infection measures and high patient safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dental Equipment and Maintenance Market: Key Findings

Hospitals and dental clinics are observing rise in the number of patients with dental issues in recent years, owing to increase in awareness about the importance of dental health and availability of different treatment options of dental problems. This factor is creating revenue-generation opportunities in the dental equipment and maintenance market.

Proper maintenance of these devices also helps in reducing the possibilities of injuries such as trauma to patient's mouth, severe infections, and nerve damage due to equipment failure. Thus, several players in the dental equipment and maintenance market are providing services such as equipment audits on regular basis. Such audits help in improving the overall performance of dental equipment as suggested by manufacturers of these devices, thereby improving the overall efficiency of equipment.

Rise in knowledge among practitioners on basics of dental photography and suitable devices required for this procedure is resulting in improved medical outcomes. Moreover, increase in the need of maintenance of such photography devices is boosting the growth prospects of the dental equipment and maintenance market.

Dental Equipment and Maintenance Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the number of patients with periodontal diseases, dental carries, and missing teeth due to many factors such as injuries or accidents is resulting in increased visits to dental clinics and hospitals, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for dental equipment and maintenance services

Dentists are increasing the use of technologically advanced tools such as dental photography and dental loupes. This factor is estimated to help in driving the sales growth in the dental equipment and maintenance market.

Dental Equipment and Maintenance Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc

Institut Straumann AG (Straumann Group)

Renew Digital, LLC.

A-dec, Inc.

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Envista Holdings Corporation

BIOLASE, Inc.

BioHorizons, Inc.

DENTALEZ, Inc.

Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

AlphaSource Group

TriMedx Holdings, LLC

Owandy Radiology

Midmark Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

PLANMECA OY

Capital Dental Equipment

Neobiotech Co., Ltd.

Dental Planet, LLC

Collins Dental Equipment Co., Inc.

North America Imaging Resources

Dental Equipment and Maintenance Market Segmentation

By Product

Prosthetics & Orthodontics

Bridges



Veneers



Crowns



Dentures



Wires & Braces



Clear Aligners



Others

Dental Implants

Endosteal Implants



Subperiosteal Implants



Other Dental Implants

Dental Biomaterials

Bone Graft Materials



Dental Membranes



Soft Tissue Regeneration

Dental Lasers

Diode Lasers



Carbon Dioxide Lasers



Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers

Capital Equipment

Dental Lights



Dental Chairs



Dental Handpieces



Dental Software (CAD/CAM Systems)

Dental Imaging Equipment

X-ray Systems



Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems



Intraoral Scanners & Cameras



Others

Consumables

Endodontics



Restoratives



Preventiatives

By End-user

Dental Clinics

Dental Offices



Dental Service Organizations (DSO)



Dental Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

By Maintenance

Dental Imaging Equipment

X-ray Systems



Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems



Intraoral Scanners & Cameras



Extraoral Scanners & Cameras

Dental Lasers

Diode Lasers



Carbon Dioxide Lasers



Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers

Capital Equipment

Dental Lights



Dental Chairs



Dental Handpieces



Chair Side CAD/CAM Systems



3D Dental Printers



Sterilization Equipment



Others

By Service Provider

In House



ISO



Multivendor



OEM

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada

