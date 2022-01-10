Teleste Corporation: Teleste strengthens presence in the Italian public transport market through an acquisition

Teleste acquires the Italian rail electronics specialist Ermetris to increase service capabilities in one of its main market areas.

TURKU, Finland, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation announced today that it has acquired Ermetris s.r.l., the Italian company specialised in rail electronics and related services. The acquisition strengthens Teleste's presence and capabilities to deliver services for rolling stock manufacturers and public transport operators in Italy, one of the key market areas of the company's Rail Information Solutions business.

Ermetris designs and manufactures electronic products for the public transport market in Italy and Europe, and provides related services to mainly Italian railway and public transport operators. The company has been a local service partner for Teleste over the course of many years in several major deployment projects, and both companies share the values of professionalism, customer centricity and innovation in their operations.

We appreciate the profound experience Ermetris has in the Italian public transport market and regard their competence in rail-specific services and electronics as a valuable asset in serving our railway and public transit customers in the area. Today, public transport systems are becoming increasingly complex, and operators need to ensure that their solutions and whole ecosystem function as intended throughout their entire life cycle. Investing in high service capabilities allows us to continue as our customers' best partner in reaching the target", shared Jörn Grasse, vice president of Teleste's Rail Information Solutions business.

Teleste's solutions are currently installed in more than 500 trains in Italy. Through the acquisition, the company will be able to offer its customers increased local presence and the expertise of the Ermetris team as part of its life cycle services. The acquisition will also create a new repair competence centre, serving both Teleste's and Ermetris' public transport customers in Southern Europe and complementing Teleste's network of service excellence alongside the previously established repair centres in Finland and Poland.

Thanks to our innovative nature combined with our experience in the public transport sector, we will give added value to Teleste products. This integration with the Teleste Group is a great success achieved thanks to the synergies created in recent years. It is also a unique growth opportunity for Ermetris and for our city", states Pamela Campoblanco Royle, President of the Ermetris board.

We are delighted to join Teleste as the acquisition enables us to reach a wider public transport market and serve our existing customers with a larger team and wider product porfolio. The Ermetris and Teleste integration will help us strive for long-term partnerships with our customers and increase our presence in the public transport business", states Claudio Borrello, Managing Director of Ermetris.

Ermetris will continue with its current management as an independent company, as part of Teleste's Video Security and Information business unit. No personnel reductions are planned as a result of the acquisition.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

About Ermetris

Founded in 2011, Ermetris is a provider of passenger management services in the transportation industry. The company specialises in passenger information services, public address, on-board internet, video surveillance, passenger counting services and transportation products distribution services through its online platform. As of 10 January 2022, Ermetris is part of the Teleste Group. For more information, see www.ermetris.it.

