Electric transmission company Elia Group noted a bigger slice of the generation mix occupied by nuclear last year, just hours after a London-based consultant said the nation was on track to switch off its reactors before 2026.With London-based consultant GlobalData recently predicting Belgium is on track to achieve a planned nuclear phase-out by 2025, electricity figures for 2021 published by transmission system operator Elia Group have indicated solar, wind and gas will have to do a lot of heavy lifting to replace the divisive power source. High availability of Belgium's nuclear power stations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...