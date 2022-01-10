Anzeige
Montag, 10.01.2022
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Ticker-Symbol: EVE 
Frankfurt
10.01.22
08:09 Uhr
0,027 Euro
+0,002
+8,00 %
Dow Jones News
Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Trading Update

DJ Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Trading Update

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Trading Update 10-Jan-2022 / 14:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

eve Sleep plc

("eve" or the "Company")

Notice of Trading update

eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France intends to issue a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2021 on Wednesday 19 January 2022.

For further information, please contact: 

eve Sleep plc 
                              via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Broker) 
Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance       +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Alice Lane / Charlotte Sutcliffe - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD 
                             +44 (0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 135648 
EQS News ID:  1266888 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266888&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2022 09:36 ET (14:36 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
