Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for December 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released the results of Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index® for December 2021.

After dipping last month, candidate and recruiter sentiments rose this December. Nearly 37 percent of recruiters noted an increase in applicant volume this month, jumping 60 percent since November.

The amount of remote roles recruiters have been working to fill increased by 29 percent this December, surpassing hybrid roles for the first time. This could be a result of new variants being introduced and the end of seasonal hiring.

Candidate's priorities continue to shift as well as our index found a 39 percent increase of employees who prioritize remote work. Work-life balance (21 percent) and new experiences (13 percent) continue to be prioritized by candidates as well, while compensation becomes less of a driving factor.

Recruiter.com's CEO, Evan Sohn, believes we are starting to see the 'great alignment' as the number of candidates prioritizing remote work and the number of remote positions increase. "What needs to happen is this alignment of the company culture and company requirements to the candidates themselves," Sohn told CNBC'S "The Exchange."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 4.5 million Americans quit or changed jobs in November, proving the Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing. Backfill roles bypassed new roles in December (52 percent to 48 percent), only done before in October 2021. Employers are still struggling to keep up with the heightened churn that comes from this reshuffling in the job market.

Recruiters and talent acquisition professionals are now the second most in-demand industry, and some may say, the most challenging position for which to recruit. Other sectors were hit hard this month including, retail and hospitality.

When recruiters were asked what roles they see the most demand for, the top 10 recruiting roles included:

IT/software engineering: 16.6 percent (-6 from November) Recruiting/ Staffing: 14.1 percent (+1 from November) Architecture/engineering: 12.9 percent (-6 from November) Medical/Healthcare: 11.7 percent (+3 from November) Accounting/auditing: 9.8 percent (-6 from November) Business Services: 8.6 percent (+2 from November) Automotive: 3.1 percent (-2 from November) Retail: 2.5 percent (-4 from November Sales: 1.8 percent (-3 from November) Hospitality: 0.6 percent (-3 from November)

The new January Recruiter Index survey can be found here.

