Hazmat University Announces Their Courses Have Been Updated for 2022 Regulations

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / If you are a Hazmat Employee, you know that November and December are months most well-known for preparing for 2022 regulatory updates and celebrating the holidays with friends and family. It is the most festive time of the year and busiest time of the year preparing training content for Hazmat University.

Hazmat University is an organization dedicated to educating shippers, supply chains, and hazmat employees involved in the handling, shipping, and/or transport of dangerous goods, providing its customers with the right training, software, and consulting services necessary to ensure safety and compliance.

Hazmat University's unique online platform enables businesses and their employees to partake in hazmat online training that also includes specialized hazmat/dangerous goods transportation training for all modes of transportation such a Lithium Batteries and Limited Quantities training. Furthermore, all our online training courses emphasize the importance of navigating the ground, air and/or ocean regulations which is key to compliance to ensure both public and environmental safety. Get an early start and purchase the 2022 courses now and also inquire about quantity discounts.

Benefits of Hazmat University:

Hazmat University offers a full line of online hazmat training and dangerous goods courses designed and developed by industry professionals.

? Simple online ordering process

? Self-paced instruction to fit busy schedules

? Affordable pricing

? Available online 24/7

? Intuitive easy to navigate platform

? High-quality instruction online

? Instant training record provided upon successful completion

Hazmat University is a Florida-based B2B education company with their online school dedicated to helping businesses and their hazmat employees stay up to date on the training developed and made available by the Bureau of Dangerous Goods .

Their online format provides a flexible and convenient means of staying current with required training designed to comply with federal and international regulations with respect to shipping dangerous goods by ground in accordance with the U.S. Department of Transportation under Title 49, by air in accordance with IATA/ICAO DGR and by vessel, in accordance with the IMDG (IMO) Code.

Hazmat training may be provided by the employer, or by other public or private sources. The employer, however, must retain a record of current training for each hazmat employee, which must include:

The hazmat employee's name;

The most recent training completion date of the hazmat employee's training;

A description, copy, or the location of the training materials used to meet the training requirements;

The name and address of the person/organization providing the training; and

Certification that the hazmat employee has been trained and tested as required by the regulations.

There are choices as to the delivery method used for hazmat training and testing; options include public classroom, onsite classroom, instructor-led webinar, and self-paced online learning. While the pros and cons of each method may differ depending on individual needs, self-paced online dangerous goods training, such as that offered by Hazmat University, is often the most cost-effective and flexible option. Online training offers the opportunity to learn and complete your hazmat certification at any time, at your own pace, irrespective of your location, on any internet-enabled computer or mobile device. Once you successfully complete the course(s) you are enrolled in, you can easily download and print your certificate of training completion.

IMDG Code Amendment 40-20 Has Been Implemented In Our Courses

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has delayed the effective date of Amendment 40-20 of the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code until June 1, 2022. IMO stated that delays in the IMO meeting schedule caused by the COVID-19 pandemic prompted them to delay the release of Amendment 40-20 until early in 2021.

Our Courses cover the new amendment and Voluntary compliance with Amendment 40-20 is allowed. Hazmat University updated the course content to Amendment 40-20 as soon as it became available.

Please see here a summary of the significant changes in IMDG Code Amendment 40-2 .

Those interested in learning more about Hazmat University, its courses, or in taking advantage of quantity discounts are encouraged to reach out via their official website.

