Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
10.01.22
17:22 Uhr
21,450 Euro
-0,970
-4,33 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,33021,45017:59
21,42021,43017:59
PR Newswire
10.01.2022 | 16:52
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF acquires additive manufacturing company

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the acquisition of Laser Cladding Venture n.v. (LCV), an additive manufacturing company based in Belgium.

LCV is a niche engineering start-up specialized in various additive manufacturing technologies and processes, which can be applied to support SKF's service and remanufacturing offering.

Additive manufacturing will play an important role in developing tomorrow's value proposition to support customers' future application needs. In addition, additive manufacturing will facilitate a circular economy approach which supports SKF's ambition to provide solutions that minimizes the overall CO2 footprint.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-acquires-additive-manufacturing-company,c3482580

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3482580/1517854.pdf

20220110 SKF acquires additive manufacturing company

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotaholm,c2997968

Gotaholm

SKF AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.