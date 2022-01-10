DJ XTPL S.A.: XTPL and Nano Dimension announce collaboration to develop next-generation conductive nanoink

XTPL (WSE: XTP), a global supplier of breakthrough nanoprinting solutions for the world's electronics market, and Nano Dimension Ltd. the NASDAQ-listed Israeli company (Nasdaq: NNDM) will collaborate on development of a special formulation of conductive ink based on metallic nanoparticles for Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME).

Nano Dimension Ltd. is an industry leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/3D-Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM). The technological company aims to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors through the development and delivery of environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices - on-demand, anytime, anywhere.

Under this collaboration, XTPL and Nano Dimension will focus on the development of new nano-particle ink for AME applications, enabling high conductivity and high performance ink suitable for 3D inkjet printing.

"We are excited about the established collaboration. We strongly believe that the combination of market position and technological solutions of Nano Dimension, together with XTPL's competitive technology and know-how of producing high-performance conductive inks, will together contribute to the development of the AME market", said Filip Granek, the CEO of XTPL S.A.

"Adding new materials to our portfolio is a key strategic aim for the company, and in addition to in-house development of dielectric and conductive ink, we partner with material companies to expand our material portfolio for different applications" said Hanan Gino, Chief Product Officer of Nano Dimension. "The expertise of XTPL will enable our customers to more easily develop new classes of High-Performance Electronic Devices (HI-PEDS(R)) on our AME solutions" he added.

Founded in 2012, Nano Dimension Ltd. provides additive electronics solutions. High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly IV^(R) system that serves cross-industry High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs^(R)) fabrication needs.

The first sales revenues from established cooperation may be recorded in XTPLs' income statement starting from 2022.

XTPL develops and commercializes three complementary and at the same time independent business lines: conductive nanoinks, Delta Printing System prototyping device and EPSILON printing heads intended for industrial implementations on the production lines of new generation global electronics manufacturers. ___________________________________________________________________________

XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products and solutions relying on its globally innovative platform technology protected by international patent applications. The innovative additive method designed by the company is unique on a global scale. The technology can be used in the fast-growing industry of printed electronics and in such areas as biosensors, security printing, microelectronics and displays. This technology enables ultra-precise printing of ultra-thin (up to 1 ?m wide), transparent and highly flexible lines that can conduct electricity. The company is undergoing patent protection processes relating both to the above technology and to the products it develops, which will be the final confirmation of their innovative character. The XTPL technology can be applied in the printed electronics market, which is one of the most rapidly developing markets of manufacturing methods. According to IDTechEx forecasts, in 2019, the value of the printed, organic and flexible electronics market was USD 37.1 billion, and by 2030 it is expected to grow to USD 74 billion. Due to the possibility of printing very thin conductive lines, while using ink with a very high concentration of metallic nanoparticles, the XTPL printing technology can be used in electronic connections in advanced integrated circuits, 3D printed electronics, hybrid flexible electronics, the Internet of Things and similar areas. These markets are projected to grow very fast in the coming years, sometimes at a CAGR of even 80%. The area in which XTPL expects the fastest use of its proprietary technology in industry is the precise repair of open defects. This application attracts very high interest not only from manufacturers of high-resolution OLEDs, but also from manufacturers from the semiconductor industry. Furthermore, ultra-precise repair can help speed up the launch of the next-generation displays based on microLED technology, which has all the qualities to revolutionize the market.

XTPLs goal is to license its technological solutions created for industrial implementation in dedicated application fields. The company may also achieve this goal by sales through distributors or strategic partnerships - in this way the cooperation can be geared to the needs of the future counterparty. At present, XTPL is commercializing its products: inks based on silver nanoparticles for printing new generation electronics components as well as the Delta Printing System, i.e. a precise solution for rapid prototyping with the ability to print very fine structures up to 1 µm for microelectronics

Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and since 2020 on the Open Market in Frankfurt. To find out more, go to: www.xtpl.com

