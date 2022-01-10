Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Svolder AB (2/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Svolder AB's annual general meeting, held on
November 18, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1.
The shares will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jan 14, 2022.
The order books will not change. 

Short name:                 SVOL A   
Terms:                    Split: 4:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0010663302
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 13, 2022
New ISIN code:                SE0017161441
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jan 14, 2022



Short name:                 SVOL B   
Terms:                    Split: 4:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0010663310
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 13, 2022
New ISIN code:                SE0017161458
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jan 14, 2022

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
