Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Svolder AB (2/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Svolder AB's annual general meeting, held on November 18, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1. The shares will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jan 14, 2022. The order books will not change. Short name: SVOL A Terms: Split: 4:1 Current ISIN: SE0010663302 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 13, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0017161441 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jan 14, 2022 Short name: SVOL B Terms: Split: 4:1 Current ISIN: SE0010663310 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 13, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0017161458 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jan 14, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.