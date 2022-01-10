Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
WKN: A0HMWS ISIN: SE0000652216 Ticker-Symbol: H9I 
Tradegate
10.01.22
12:57 Uhr
51,92 Euro
-0,22
-0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.01.2022 | 17:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in ICA Gruppen due to offer (02/22)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 213/21, ICA-handlarnas Förbund and AMF
Pensionsförsäkring AB, through Murgröna Holding AB (Murgröna), have announced a
voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in ICA Gruppen AB (ICA
Gruppen). 

On December 20, 2021, Murgröna announced that all conditions for completion of
the offer have been fulfilled. 

The last trading day in ICA Gruppen share is January 13, 2022. Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets have set the new expiration day for options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in ICA Gruppen (ICA) to January 10, 2022 and have
calculated the contracts at fair value according to the information provided in
the attached file.

© 2022 GlobeNewswire
