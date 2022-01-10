NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in ICA Gruppen due to offer (02/22)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 213/21, ICA-handlarnas Förbund and AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB, through Murgröna Holding AB (Murgröna), have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in ICA Gruppen AB (ICA Gruppen). On December 20, 2021, Murgröna announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. The last trading day in ICA Gruppen share is January 13, 2022. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have set the new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in ICA Gruppen (ICA) to January 10, 2022 and have calculated the contracts at fair value according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036456