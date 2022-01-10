Regulatory News:

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or "the Group"), a leading SaaS provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced that it has been nominated by ŠKODA AUTO as a Certified Provider as part of its Global Dealer Website Certified Program, following a competitive tender process.

MotorK's strategic digital dealer website solutions will now be made available to ŠKODA AUTO's international network of importers and authorised dealers. MotorK will partner with these importers and dealers to implement digital solutions that will enhance the customer journey and generate higher traffic.

Marco Marlia, Co-Founder CEO of MotorK, commented, "We are pleased to have succeeded in this tender and been selected by ŠKODA AUTO as one of the certified providers that will support its international network of importers and dealers in accelerating the digitalisation of their retail platforms. We look forward to supporting ŠKODA AUTO and its partners in ensuring customers have consistent and integrated brand experiences across all platforms, driving stronger results for all stakeholders."

Mr. Marlia added: "ŠKODA AUTO's selection of MotorK reinforces our position as a premier provider of digital services to dealers and original equipment manufacturers clients. We are continuing to build on our mission to digitalise the automotive retail industry and to execute on opportunities to further grow our industry-leading platform."

About MotorK Plc

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 300 employees and eight offices in seven countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK was founded in Italy in 2010 and has been recognised by multiple organisations as one of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe including Euronext TechShare, Tech Tour 50, Technology Fast 500 EMEA and the FT 1000. For more information, please visit: www.motork.io.

Forward-looking information disclaimer

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", "will", "may", "would", "could" or "should", or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, projections and key assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond MotorK's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behavior of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important information

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

category-corporate-news

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005651/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

MotorK Investor Relations

Andrea Servo CFO

+39 02 9175 7910

investors@motork.io

MotorK Corporate Communications

International

Camilla Scassellati Sforzolini/ Julia Leeger

Sard Verbinnen Co (SVC)

MotorK-SVC@sardverb.com

+44 7960 702 664/

+44 7963 380 446

Italy

Madia Reina

press@motork.io

madia.reina@motork.io

+39 371 3771779