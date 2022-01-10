Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2021:
Number of shares: 73 547
Balance in cash: 52 910,20
During the 2nd half of 2021, were negotiated a total of:
PURCHASE
400 910 shares
€226,462.56
840 transactions
SALE
371 111 shares
€210,530.88
937 transactions
It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as of June 30, 2021, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
Number of shares: 43 748
Balance in cash: 67 951,34
It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
Number of shares: 11 631
Balance in cash: 156 565,50
About Latécoère
As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:
- Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,
- Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.
As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €132,745,925 divided into 530,983,700 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP
APPENDIX
Purchases
Sales
Numbers of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded
TOTAL
840
400 910
226 462,56
937
371 111
210 530,88
2021-07-01
8
1121
2062,64
21
2961
5517,23
2021-07-02
6
1325
2445,42
30
4424
8453,38
2021-07-05
26
4171
7825,63
9
371
709,39
2021-07-06
12
2431
4453,84
9
1168
2164,3
2021-07-07
8
1005
1784,48
2
350
624,19
2021-07-08
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-09
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-12
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-13
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-14
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-15
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-16
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-19
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-20
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-21
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-22
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-23
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-26
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-27
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-28
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-29
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-07-30
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-08-02
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-08-03
0
0
0
0
0
0
2021-08-04
7
7428
3980,67
12
6850
3757,91
2021-08-05
11
12230
6670,24
7
3800
2080,12
2021-08-06
9
3422
1864,31
8
3377
1861,4
2021-08-09
3
1700
924,29
3
1926
1052,75
2021-08-10
15
6860
3618,65
11
6171
3269,4
2021-08-11
14
3350
1732,96
8
2637
1383,11
2021-08-12
13
4778
2427,7
9
3364
1759,37
2021-08-13
8
1995
1009,27
4
1484
761,59
2021-08-16
0
5054
2544,69
0
0
0
2021-08-17
6
3200
1607,04
9
6265
3168,84
2021-08-18
8
2962
1495,81
12
3856
1962,32
2021-08-19
20
6631
3263,78
2
4000
1970
2021-08-20
12
2618
1248,52
13
2525
1207,46
2021-08-23
0
0
0
17
2766
1341,79
2021-08-24
2
500
252,5
6
3100
1548,45
2021-08-25
6
2045
1041,52
17
5849
3004,63
2021-08-26
7
1952
1013,67
11
2536
1329,88
2021-08-27
2
2200
1147,96
18
4633
2445,3
2021-08-30
2
850
446,25
5
1230
657,19
2021-08-31
2
2000
1070
6
2058
1119,76
2021-09-01
0
0
0
9
3313
1852,3
2021-09-02
0
5940
3439,26
0
2900
1698,82
2021-09-03
10
3266
1901,47
7
3705
2170,02
2021-09-06
7
2772
1610,25
4
1115
652,28
2021-09-07
0
7684
4415,23
0
2420
1397,31
2021-09-08
14
7398
4109,59
0
0
0
2021-09-09
11
5146
2798,39
7
3401
1887,21
2021-09-10
8
4361
2387,21
1
5921
3291,48
2021-09-13
5
3175
1776,73
12
4163
2370
2021-09-14
18
12835
7032,3
5
2154
1204,95
2021-09-15
14
8234
4424,95
8
2548
1387,39
2021-09-16
1
1000
536
5
2550
1374,96
2021-09-17
12
4681
2554,42
17
7086
3888,8
2021-09-20
20
7727
4115,4
1
140
75,32
2021-09-21
6
1722
922,82
7
4415
2389,84
2021-09-22
4
1558
831,04
3
1350
726,84
2021-09-23
6
2257
1201,63
10
2530
1370,75
2021-09-24
5
4500
2401,2
15
3966
2146,4
2021-09-27
3
1172
639,91
20
5319
2980,77
2021-09-28
23
8159
4489,9
8
1414
804,14
2021-09-29
4
2155
1171,67
1
300
165
2021-09-30
10
4997
2673,89
1
1000
535
2021-10-01
5
3111
1645,1
7
1990
1065,05
2021-10-04
1
200
106
25
10716
5882,01
2021-10-05
7
2351
1279,65
1
300
166,2
2021-10-06
7
3573
1931,92
1
300
163,5
2021-10-07
3
1760
957,26
2
83
45,32
2021-10-08
6
2950
1595,07
7
2863
1555,75
2021-10-11
0
0
0
11
6590
3615,93
2021-10-12
0
5395
2923,01
0
1001
545,55
2021-10-13
3
1100
595,21
9
1999
1090,45
2021-10-14
7
4599
2488,06
14
5565
3048,51
2021-10-15
6
946
515,1
9
772
423,06
2021-10-18
10
1075
585,45
9
3373
1852,45
2021-10-19
7
2210
1199,81
6
200
109,3
2021-10-20
0
0
0
14
4140
2263,75
2021-10-21
11
4590
2518,99
7
577
318,79
2021-10-22
13
4883
2677,35
14
2343
1291,7
2021-10-25
2
465
255,01
15
3624
2006,25
2021-10-26
8
3208
1764,72
3
1000
553,9
2021-10-27
7
3206
1752,72
1
1000
552
2021-10-28
0
2925
1594,71
0
3521
1930,92
2021-10-29
0
3708
2017,15
0
2097
1148,11
2021-11-01
6
504
273,32
6
2150
1182,5
2021-11-02
3
1996
1079,44
8
738
400,7
2021-11-03
10
3245
1750,68
4
1582
856,49
2021-11-04
41
14007
7327,06
1
352
188,32
2021-11-05
10
4262
2160,41
14
6644
3441,59
2021-11-08
4
1804
909,22
33
5799
2980,69
2021-11-09
7
1050
539,6
4
1454
759,42
2021-11-10
8
1487
780,82
13
4261
2256,2
2021-11-11
0
5455
2946,25
0
10035
5441,98
2021-11-12
8
2622
1411,16
9
2104
1145,21
2021-11-15
9
4380
2358,08
13
6000
3261,28
2021-11-16
3
1450
785,47
11
6722
3680,97
2021-11-17
4
2650
1458,3
17
7833
4377,08
2021-11-18
8
5324
2927,14
1
1000
554
2021-11-19
0
4421
2407,23
0
2565
1401,52
2021-11-22
0
0
0
11
4365
2397,69
2021-11-23
9
2875
1561,13
5
1164
640,78
2021-11-24
21
9910
5388,07
6
3091
1695,72
2021-11-25
19
7735
4087,95
18
1000
533
2021-11-26
28
12936
6515,86
14
7116
3619,2
2021-11-29
0
0
0
3
1150
583,86
2021-11-30
5
3800
1912,16
3
1500
759,45
2021-12-01
5
2650
1323,68
10
4544
2293,81
2021-12-02
7
3061
1547,95
11
4872
2477,41
2021-12-03
17
4355
2181,42
8
2339
1175,58
2021-12-06
13
4975
2453,67
7
1759
878,44
2021-12-07
1
293
143,86
5
3713
1852,04
2021-12-08
3
1761
870,64
11
3973
1980,94
2021-12-09
0
0
0
22
11904
6079,37
2021-12-10
11
6900
3561,78
8
4726
2474,53
2021-12-13
3
4158
2123,91
6
4000
2046,4
2021-12-14
14
7064
3576,5
7
4951
2543,82
2021-12-15
4
2394
1198,68
31
7808
3983,64
2021-12-16
4
2000
1042
6
2927
1541,36
2021-12-17
0
3944
2071,39
0
4600
2421,44
2021-12-20
14
7051
3675,69
4
2222
1166,55
2021-12-21
0
500
259,5
0
3650
1912,97
2021-12-22
0
0
0
6
5075
2666,91
2021-12-23
12
6175
3236,94
16
8235
4370,31
2021-12-24
12
5017
2617,87
8
3057
1610,73
2021-12-27
2
1000
519
4
1542
802,46
2021-12-28
7
1724
905,62
11
3125
1651,25
2021-12-29
9
2984
1571,08
6
1450
768,5
2021-12-30
0
1333
700,09
0
4019
2136,9
2021-12-31
8
4836
2534,55
11
4530
2390,03
