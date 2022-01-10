Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2021:

Number of shares: 73 547

Balance in cash: 52 910,20

During the 2nd half of 2021, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE 400 910 shares €226,462.56 840 transactions SALE 371 111 shares €210,530.88 937 transactions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as of June 30, 2021, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 43 748

Balance in cash: 67 951,34

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 11 631

Balance in cash: 156 565,50

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €132,745,925 divided into 530,983,700 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

APPENDIX

Purchases Sales Numbers of

transactions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

transactions Number of

shares Traded

in EUR TOTAL 840 400 910 226 462,56 937 371 111 210 530,88 2021-07-01 8 1121 2062,64 21 2961 5517,23 2021-07-02 6 1325 2445,42 30 4424 8453,38 2021-07-05 26 4171 7825,63 9 371 709,39 2021-07-06 12 2431 4453,84 9 1168 2164,3 2021-07-07 8 1005 1784,48 2 350 624,19 2021-07-08 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-09 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-12 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-13 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-14 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-15 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-16 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-19 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-20 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-21 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-22 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-23 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-26 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-27 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-28 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-29 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-07-30 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-08-02 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-08-03 0 0 0 0 0 0 2021-08-04 7 7428 3980,67 12 6850 3757,91 2021-08-05 11 12230 6670,24 7 3800 2080,12 2021-08-06 9 3422 1864,31 8 3377 1861,4 2021-08-09 3 1700 924,29 3 1926 1052,75 2021-08-10 15 6860 3618,65 11 6171 3269,4 2021-08-11 14 3350 1732,96 8 2637 1383,11 2021-08-12 13 4778 2427,7 9 3364 1759,37 2021-08-13 8 1995 1009,27 4 1484 761,59 2021-08-16 0 5054 2544,69 0 0 0 2021-08-17 6 3200 1607,04 9 6265 3168,84 2021-08-18 8 2962 1495,81 12 3856 1962,32 2021-08-19 20 6631 3263,78 2 4000 1970 2021-08-20 12 2618 1248,52 13 2525 1207,46 2021-08-23 0 0 0 17 2766 1341,79 2021-08-24 2 500 252,5 6 3100 1548,45 2021-08-25 6 2045 1041,52 17 5849 3004,63 2021-08-26 7 1952 1013,67 11 2536 1329,88 2021-08-27 2 2200 1147,96 18 4633 2445,3 2021-08-30 2 850 446,25 5 1230 657,19 2021-08-31 2 2000 1070 6 2058 1119,76 2021-09-01 0 0 0 9 3313 1852,3 2021-09-02 0 5940 3439,26 0 2900 1698,82 2021-09-03 10 3266 1901,47 7 3705 2170,02 2021-09-06 7 2772 1610,25 4 1115 652,28 2021-09-07 0 7684 4415,23 0 2420 1397,31 2021-09-08 14 7398 4109,59 0 0 0 2021-09-09 11 5146 2798,39 7 3401 1887,21 2021-09-10 8 4361 2387,21 1 5921 3291,48 2021-09-13 5 3175 1776,73 12 4163 2370 2021-09-14 18 12835 7032,3 5 2154 1204,95 2021-09-15 14 8234 4424,95 8 2548 1387,39 2021-09-16 1 1000 536 5 2550 1374,96 2021-09-17 12 4681 2554,42 17 7086 3888,8 2021-09-20 20 7727 4115,4 1 140 75,32 2021-09-21 6 1722 922,82 7 4415 2389,84 2021-09-22 4 1558 831,04 3 1350 726,84 2021-09-23 6 2257 1201,63 10 2530 1370,75 2021-09-24 5 4500 2401,2 15 3966 2146,4 2021-09-27 3 1172 639,91 20 5319 2980,77 2021-09-28 23 8159 4489,9 8 1414 804,14 2021-09-29 4 2155 1171,67 1 300 165 2021-09-30 10 4997 2673,89 1 1000 535 2021-10-01 5 3111 1645,1 7 1990 1065,05 2021-10-04 1 200 106 25 10716 5882,01 2021-10-05 7 2351 1279,65 1 300 166,2 2021-10-06 7 3573 1931,92 1 300 163,5 2021-10-07 3 1760 957,26 2 83 45,32 2021-10-08 6 2950 1595,07 7 2863 1555,75 2021-10-11 0 0 0 11 6590 3615,93 2021-10-12 0 5395 2923,01 0 1001 545,55 2021-10-13 3 1100 595,21 9 1999 1090,45 2021-10-14 7 4599 2488,06 14 5565 3048,51 2021-10-15 6 946 515,1 9 772 423,06 2021-10-18 10 1075 585,45 9 3373 1852,45 2021-10-19 7 2210 1199,81 6 200 109,3 2021-10-20 0 0 0 14 4140 2263,75 2021-10-21 11 4590 2518,99 7 577 318,79 2021-10-22 13 4883 2677,35 14 2343 1291,7 2021-10-25 2 465 255,01 15 3624 2006,25 2021-10-26 8 3208 1764,72 3 1000 553,9 2021-10-27 7 3206 1752,72 1 1000 552 2021-10-28 0 2925 1594,71 0 3521 1930,92 2021-10-29 0 3708 2017,15 0 2097 1148,11 2021-11-01 6 504 273,32 6 2150 1182,5 2021-11-02 3 1996 1079,44 8 738 400,7 2021-11-03 10 3245 1750,68 4 1582 856,49 2021-11-04 41 14007 7327,06 1 352 188,32 2021-11-05 10 4262 2160,41 14 6644 3441,59 2021-11-08 4 1804 909,22 33 5799 2980,69 2021-11-09 7 1050 539,6 4 1454 759,42 2021-11-10 8 1487 780,82 13 4261 2256,2 2021-11-11 0 5455 2946,25 0 10035 5441,98 2021-11-12 8 2622 1411,16 9 2104 1145,21 2021-11-15 9 4380 2358,08 13 6000 3261,28 2021-11-16 3 1450 785,47 11 6722 3680,97 2021-11-17 4 2650 1458,3 17 7833 4377,08 2021-11-18 8 5324 2927,14 1 1000 554 2021-11-19 0 4421 2407,23 0 2565 1401,52 2021-11-22 0 0 0 11 4365 2397,69 2021-11-23 9 2875 1561,13 5 1164 640,78 2021-11-24 21 9910 5388,07 6 3091 1695,72 2021-11-25 19 7735 4087,95 18 1000 533 2021-11-26 28 12936 6515,86 14 7116 3619,2 2021-11-29 0 0 0 3 1150 583,86 2021-11-30 5 3800 1912,16 3 1500 759,45 2021-12-01 5 2650 1323,68 10 4544 2293,81 2021-12-02 7 3061 1547,95 11 4872 2477,41 2021-12-03 17 4355 2181,42 8 2339 1175,58 2021-12-06 13 4975 2453,67 7 1759 878,44 2021-12-07 1 293 143,86 5 3713 1852,04 2021-12-08 3 1761 870,64 11 3973 1980,94 2021-12-09 0 0 0 22 11904 6079,37 2021-12-10 11 6900 3561,78 8 4726 2474,53 2021-12-13 3 4158 2123,91 6 4000 2046,4 2021-12-14 14 7064 3576,5 7 4951 2543,82 2021-12-15 4 2394 1198,68 31 7808 3983,64 2021-12-16 4 2000 1042 6 2927 1541,36 2021-12-17 0 3944 2071,39 0 4600 2421,44 2021-12-20 14 7051 3675,69 4 2222 1166,55 2021-12-21 0 500 259,5 0 3650 1912,97 2021-12-22 0 0 0 6 5075 2666,91 2021-12-23 12 6175 3236,94 16 8235 4370,31 2021-12-24 12 5017 2617,87 8 3057 1610,73 2021-12-27 2 1000 519 4 1542 802,46 2021-12-28 7 1724 905,62 11 3125 1651,25 2021-12-29 9 2984 1571,08 6 1450 768,5 2021-12-30 0 1333 700,09 0 4019 2136,9 2021-12-31 8 4836 2534,55 11 4530 2390,03

