Menlo Park, California, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) ("Intellabridge") is pleased to announce that Kash was selected to join the Mastercard Start Path program, an award-winning program that was created to enable technology companies to scale and grow through access to Mastercard's technology expertise and innovative solutions.

Mastercard's Start Path global startup engagement program is dedicated to supporting fast-growing digital assets, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies, amongst others. Inclusion in the program is designed to support Kash as a global blockchain banking solution, and is expected to accelerate Kash's market expansion and growth by connecting Kash with Mastercard's strategic network of relevant partners and enterprises, as well as through valuable co-marketing and customer connections. In addition, this program may allow Kash to integrate with relevant Mastercard products, thus delivering new value through innovation and enhanced security for consumers.

"We believe that 2022 is going to be the year for blockchain banking and payments, and together with Mastercard's market expertise and global thought leadership, we will be able to provide customers with solutions and services designed to meet their needs," stated Intellabridge CEO John Eagleton.

Mastercard Start Path is a highly selective startup engagement program, founded in 2014, that attracts startups that are post-Seed to Series A and has included some of the fastest-growing fintech startups in the world. Start Path's crypto and digital asset program is specifically designed to help blockchain fintech companies leverage the expertise of Mastercard as they build solutions to address the current paradigm shift in financial services.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a digital bank based on blockchain technologies that provides retail and institutional investors with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity and customer service. Intellabridge offers depositors self-custody services to empower them with complete transparency and control over their accounts through its institutional-grade platform. The Kash product features DeFi interest-bearing savings accounts, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto on-ramps, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity investing, and other DeFi banking services, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay in a growing number of markets globally.

