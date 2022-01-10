Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract with EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS (Paris:ETL) at EXANE BNP PARIBAS, at the settlement date of 31 December 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 277,180

Cash balance: 1,864,394

During the 2nd half 2021, the following transactions were recorded:

BUY 1,541,076 shares 2,435 transactions 16,593,757 SELL 1,624,320 shares 2,912 transactions 17,647,688

It is recalled that:

1. At the last biannual report (30 June 2021), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 353,359

Cash balance: 882,749

2. During the 1st half 2021, the following transactions were recorded:

BUY 1,690,924 shares 2,771 transactions 17,058,936 SELL 1,711,766 shares 3,161 transactions 17,311,362

3. At 1st July 2021 (implementation date of the 22 June 2021 AMF 2021-01 decision), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 353,359

Cash balance: 882,749

4. At 31 December 2018 (implementation date of the 2 July 2018 AMF 2018-1 decision), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 194,142

Cash balance: 2,457,869

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com.

