TheraVet (code ISIN: BE0974387194 mnémonique: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in companion animals, announces today the initiation of commissioned research coverage of its title by Degroof Petercam, with a study entitled "Revolutionizing the treatment of osteoarticular diseases".

The Degroof Petercam study presents a target valuation range of €9.40 to €15.90 per share*.

Click here to access the document, which is also available on the company's investor website: https://www.theravet-finances.com/

* The target valuation range was established on 7 January 2022 and was first published on 10 January 2022. This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other country. Degroof Petercam has been appointed and is being paid by TheraVet to issue this coverage. The report is considered a marketing communication and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements of independent investment research. Nor is it subject to any prohibition on trading prior to the release of the investment research. The content of the report is prepared by Degroof Petercam, without any intervention from TheraVet.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Gosselies, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

