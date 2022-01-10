Total of 180,000 sq.m let by Gecina in 2021

On December 30, 2021, Gecina (Paris:GFC) signed a nine-year lease with Keolis, a world leader for shared mobility, for around 6,000 sq.m of the Sunside building in La Défense. Keolis will be transferring its headquarters to Sunside.

This building, with 62% of its space now let, will be made available during the second quarter of 2022.

Located in La Défense, outside the Boulevard Circulaire ring-road, the 9,500 sq.m Sunside building, delivered during the second half of 2021, has benefited from a full renovation. It offers a comprehensive range of services (company restaurant, concierge desk, YouFirst Café, parcel lockers, etc.) that can be accessed with the YouFirst Bureau mobile app, rolled out since November last year.

The asset is also HQE Excellent and WiredScore certified.

Letting of Adamas completed

In December, Gecina also finished letting all of the Adamas building's 9,700 sq.m of space, with 2,780 sq.m let to Onclusive, a global public relations and communications partner, under a nine-year lease, and around 850 sq.m let to a digital services company, following the leases already signed with GazelEnergie and ISS.

Valérie Britay, Deputy CEO in charge of Gecina's Office Division: "We are delighted to welcome Keolis and its teams to the Sunside building and new tenants in Adamas. These leases confirm the upturn in letting trends in La Défense for outstanding buildings. Over the year in 2021, Gecina let 180,000 sq.m, 9% more than in 2019 before the health crisis and 11% more than in 2020, confirming the trend seen during the first half of 2021 with rental activity levels picking up in our preferred sectors and for high-quality buildings".

