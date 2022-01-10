- (PLX AI) - BPER Banca gets exclusivity period for Carige offer talks until February 15 from the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund.
- • Key elements of New Offer:
- • The capital contribution to be made to CARIGE by the Selling Shareholders before Closing now amounts to EUR 530 million
- • The shareholding which BPER Banca will acquire for a consideration of EUR 1 now accounts for approximately 80% of CARIGE's share capital and corresponds to the entire interest held by the Selling Shareholders
