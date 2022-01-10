Laurie Freudenberg Joins to Drive Mijem's Userbase Growth

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. (CSE: MJEM) ('Mijem' or 'the Company'), a social media and technology company that provides innovative solutions to create a vibrant social marketplace for Generation Z communities, today announced that it has hired Laurie Freudenberg as its Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Freudenberg brings 18+ years of experience in digital marketing, gained through senior leadership positions at AOL Canada, as COO and co-founder of media advertising platform start-up ADCentricity, and as managing partner of bricks+matter, a Toronto-based digital strategy management consultancy.

Ms. Freudenberg will lead and scale Mijem's marketing team and capabilities. She will define, prioritize and drive all aspects of Mijem's marketing strategy to support and accelerate Mijem's growth, including: demand generation, brand marketing, user experience, education, public relations and communication strategies, engagement and retention strategies.

"Mijem has invested in building new features and functionality into the platform, and we are ready to aggressively expand our userbase beyond our current 72 university communities," said Ms. Freudenberg. "Key to this expansion will be the marketing of Mijem's new BSV loyalty program and cryptowallet, key features that our Gen Z target market demands. Marketing programs I have deployed in my prior roles are portable to Mijem's objectives, and our team has the expertise to implement them."

"Adding Laurie not only rounds out Mijem's executive team but also brings leadership that extends beyond marketing," said Phuong Dinh, Founder and CEO of Mijem. "She is an astute business strategist and is expected to contribute to detailing how the Company can achieve its short-term and long-term objectives. On behalf of everyone at the Company, I want to welcome Laurie to Mijem."

About Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc.

Mijem is a Canadian-based social media and technology company that provides innovative solutions to create a vibrant social marketplace for Generation Z to connect and to efficiently buy, sell and trade goods and services. Mijem's patent-pending flagship technology currently permits thousands of university and college students across the United States and Canada to both connect on-line and engage in consumer-to-consumer commerce.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Gord Tomkin, Chief Financial Officer

Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc.

416 915-4747

gtomkin@mijem.com

For media-related enquiries, please contact:

Laurie Freudenberg, media@mijem.com ;

For investor-related enquiries, please contact:

Sean Peasgood, investorrelations@mijem.com

