Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.: Apollo Endosurgery Announces Preliminary 2021 Revenue Results; Reflecting 50% Growth Over 2020

Fourth quarter 2021 revenue grew 25% over 2020

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Preliminary, Unaudited 2021 Revenue

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Total revenue $16.1 million to $16.3 million $62.9 million to $63.1 million

Preliminary, unaudited full year 2021 revenue increased approximately 50% compared to 2020. In addition, preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter 2021 revenue grew approximately 25% year-over year, despite the impact of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, which pressured procedural volumes in several key geographies, both domestic and international.

"Our 2021 performance gives me great confidence in our ability to capitalize on momentum in our business. Even with the recent pandemic-related procedure volume variability that returned in the fourth quarter, we continue to see strong adoption of our products for gastrointestinal and weight loss procedures in markets around the world," said Chas McKhann, president and CEO. "2021 was a transformational year for Apollo. We have revitalized our organization and built a strong foundation to positively impact patient care and address enormous unmet clinical needs in gastrointestinal and weight loss applications."

Anticipated revenue growth for 2021 was led by the company's endoscopic suturing (ESS) portfolio, which grew between 37% and 38% in the fourth quarter and between 55% and 56% for the full year compared to 2020, highlighting continued demand for Apollo's OverStitch® and X-Tack® products across a range of patient indications. Anticipated intragastric balloon (IGB) revenue grew between 19% and 20% in the fourth quarter and between 49% and 50% for the full year compared to 2020, reflecting recovery in elective procedures for the ORBERA® balloon from lower volumes experienced at the outset of the global COVID pandemic in 2020.

The Company expects to announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial and operating results and full year 2022 revenue guidance on February 22, 2022, after market close.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on development of next-generation, less invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications and the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch® Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx® Endoscopic Suturing System, X-Tack® Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: http://www.apolloendo.com/.

