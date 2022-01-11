Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - Aumento Capital VIII Corp. (TSXV: AMU.P) ("Aumento") and Eddy Smart Home Solutions Inc. ("Eddy") are pleased to announce that Aumento has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for its Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), pursuant to which Aumento and Eddy will combine their respective businesses (the "Transaction").

The Transaction remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV and satisfaction of closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature. Aumento, upon and subject to completion of the Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer") will continue under the name "Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd." and trade on the TSXV under the symbol "EDY". The Transaction is expected to close on or around January 12, 2022. For more information, please see the press release of the parties issued on September 13, 2021.

Further to the press releases of the parties dated September 15, 2021 and October 13, 2021, the proceeds from Eddy's brokered private placement of 20,513,768 subscription receipts (the "Eddy Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.60 per subscription receipt (for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,308,260) will be released from escrow immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction. In addition, each Eddy Subscription Receipt will convert into two common shares of Eddy immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction.

Aumento has filed a filing statement dated January 6, 2022 (the "Filing Statement") with the TSXV and on SEDAR. Additional information in respect of the Transaction, Eddy and the private placement can be found in the Filing Statement.

About Eddy

Eddy was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and has been operating since 2015. Eddy provides residential and commercial smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioural learning software.

About Aumento

Aumento is a capital pool company as defined under the TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Aumento was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on November 20, 2020. The common shares of Aumento are listed for trading on the TSXV under the stock symbol "AMU.P", which shares were halted for trading on June 21, 2021, pending completion of the Transaction. Aumento has not commenced commercial operations other than to enter into discussions for the purpose of identifying potential acquisitions or interests.

Further financial information on Aumento is publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aumento is a "reporting issuer", as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation, in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

In this press release, all references to "$" are to Canadian dollars.

