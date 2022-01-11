Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision to showcase its intelligent solutions and products at Intersec 2022

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, will be presenting its latest innovations at Intersec 2022, the largest security exhibition in the Middle East region, held in Dubai from January 16 to 18, 2022. This year, under the theme "Hand in hand for a safer, smarter world", Hikvision will demonstrate its latest intelligent products, technologies, and solutions at the show.

"Hikvision has been active in the MENA region for 12 years, cultivating a variety of partnerships with end-users, distributors, installers, and system integrators," said Binson Xu, Regional President of Hikvision MENA. "Intersec is a great opportunity for us to display our cutting-edge technology, as well as to renew our connections with partners and clients, who we will join hands with to create a safer and smarter world."

Hikvision has been demonstrating its versatile AI solutions at Intersec in the past few years. This year, the focus will be on its intelligent vertical solutions, with success stories from customers across vertical industries such as education, energy, logistics, retail, smart city, and traffic. Key players from various industries are going to talk about the importance of advanced technologies for their respective industries, the challenges they had been facing, how they addressed the problems, and how Hikvision's AI technologies and solutions have helped them to solve the problems.

There will be interactive areas for visitors to immerse themselves in an Artificial Intelligence experience and feel the power of AI technology at the booth, where they can experience Hikvision's market-leading products, solutions, and services across various industries and scenarios.

At the exhibition, Hikvision will also showcase its latest product lines, such as the intelligent cameras with AcuSense technologies, which delivers accurate intrusion prevention alerts; and cameras with ColorVu technology, which provides high-quality color imaging, even at night. The advanced technologies make up a complete portfolio of security solutions for all kinds of business. In addition, Hik-ProConnect, a convergent cloud-based solution designed for security service providers; and Hik-ePartner, a one-stop solution for professional installers, will be demonstrated to provide insight into how system integrators and installers can make the most of Hikvision technologies to help the end customers.

Hikvision will host several technology partners at the booth, including the GET Group, Alfalak, Network Synoptics, and Vostok. Representatives of each partner will be available to demonstrate how their solutions integrate with and complement Hikvision products and technologies.

Visit Hikvision at booth number SA-B12 in the Trade Centre Arena to explore more about the latest Hikvision AI solutions.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

