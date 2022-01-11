- (PLX AI) - Saipem awarded two new offshore contracts worth a total of $1.1 billion in Australia and Guyana.
- • Saipem has received the Notice to Proceed (NTP) from Woodside for a contract related to the Scarborough project
- • Saipem will complete the export trunkline coating and installation of the pipeline that will connect the Scarborough gas field with the onshore plant
- • The second contract has been assigned to Saipem by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, for the Yellowtail development project located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana
- • The contract relates to the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of the Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines
