Acquisition of Van Tuyl Logistics brings transport capacity to Lineage's Dutch operations, strengthening the Company's end-to-end refrigerated and frozen solutions portfolio

Acquisitions of H&S Coldstores and Frigocare Rotterdam BV bring additional cold-storage capacity to the Company's leading facility footprint in Benelux

Lineage Logistics, LLC ("Lineage" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers, today announced the acquisitions of Van Tuyl Logistics, H&S Coldstores and Frigocare Rotterdam BV. These strategic transactions will strengthen Lineage's portfolio of end-to-end logistics solutions in the region and grow Lineage's presence in the Netherlands by more than 250,000 cubic metres of capacity.

Based in Gameren, Van Tuyl Logistics is a Dutch provider of temperature-controlled logistics that specialises in refrigerated and frozen transport. Van Tuyl employs a modern fleet of 60 trucks and 90 trailers with a self-owned repair station, in addition to warehousing services for 30,000 pallet spaces at different temperatures and a real estate holding division.

"We are pleased to welcome Van Tuyl Logistics into the One Lineage Family as we continue to build momentum and further expand our European operations," said Harld Peters, Senior Vice President, Europe at Lineage. "The Netherlands remains a critical hub for the food cold chain within the European market, given its central location and accessibility to key seaports and inland terminals. Accordingly, the addition of Van Tuyl will help Lineage to connect more points across our customers' extended supply chains."

"We know that Lineage is the right partner for the next stage in our company's history and in our ambition to reimagine the journey of food," said Richard van Tuijl, General Director of Van Tuyl Logistics. "Our end-to-end solutions complement Lineage's strong and growing presence in Europe, and we are confident that our customers will continue to be well-served as we combine our logistics and cold storage operations."

Lineage also acquired Dutch provider H&S Coldstores and its logistics forwarding business from the H&S Group, Europe's largest intermodal Liquid Food operator.

Headquartered in Beneden-Leeuwen, H&S Coldstores provides end-to-end juice supply chain services, including transport, warehousing, customs, production, processing, laboratory testing, and packaging solutions. The logistics forwarding business from H&S Group also offers a pan-European network of more than 250 privately owned and subcontracted vehicles as well as more than 1,500 tank units for the liquid foodstuff industry.

In total, this acquisition will add a capacity of 48,000 tonnes to Lineage's footprint in Europe. The H&S Coldstores facilities in Elst and Tiel will be moved to a new location in a newly built facility, closer to other existing facilities in Beneden-Leeuwen. This new cold store near the port of Rotterdam will be operational by mid-2022. This new facility complies with the highest LEED/BREEAM status and will make use of solar energy.

"H&S Coldstores is another fantastic example of our continued investment in the Netherlands," said Peters of Lineage. "In particular, their differentiated juice-blending services greatly complement our existing capabilities via our recent acquisition of Kloosterboer, and will further diversify our business offering across the cold chain."

Finally, Lineage also announced today the acquisition of the Dutch facilities of Frigocare Rotterdam BV, a company specialized in handling imports of frozen fish mainly from the North Atlantic and Asia to the Port of Rotterdam. The facility is located near an existing Lineage facility in the same harbour and will add 15,000 pallet positions in its 20,000 square metre warehouses to Lineage's operations in Rotterdam.

Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 19 countries across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Lineage's industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's 2019 list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune's Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

About Van Tuyl Logistics

Van Tuyl Logistics is a Dutch cold chain logistics company, active in The Netherlands since its inception in 1983. The company specialises in refrigerated and frozen transport of fresh produce and other foodstuffs. Aside from its transport activities, Van Tuyl Logistics also provides storage solutions via their cold storage facility, located in Gameren, The Netherlands.

About H&S Group

H&S Group is Europe's largest intermodal Liquid Food operator. The company is headquartered in Barneveld, The Netherlands and provides end-to-end supply chain services. H&S Group also offers a pan-European network of more than 250 privately owned and subcontracted vehicles, and more than 1,500 tank units for the liquid foodstuff industry. H&S Coldstores owns three facilities in Tiel, Beneden-Leeuwen and Elst, where it provides the following services: transport, warehousing, customs, production, processing, laboratory testing, and packaging solutions.

About Frigocare Rotterdam

Frigocare Rotterdam BV is a cold store company specialised in food logistics, specifically handling frozen fish from the North Atlantic and Asia to the port of Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The company provides the following services aside from storage: container reception, border inspection, sorting, palletizing, (re)packing and (un)loading of various delicate cargo, mostly seafood, under EU-license.

