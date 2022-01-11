Lineage acquired the Hvidovre real estate in June 2020 and will now operate the cold storage facility

The announcement follows other strategic acquisitions by Lineage in Denmark, including Claus Sørensen Group in June 2021

The Hvidovre site is strategically located near central Copenhagen and Copenhagen Airport, and is rapidly developing into a major business district

Lineage Logistics, LLC ("Lineage" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers, today announced the transition of operations at Kanalholmen 15, a site it acquired in June 2020 and has since leased to a third party, with the acquisition of Agri-Norcold's business at the site.

The Kanalholmen 15 property totals 22,000 square meters and services a number of customers in the retail and food sector.

"The transition of operations in Hvidovre, with its highly strategic location and rich customer base, is a further testament to our commitment to growth in the Nordic region," said Harld Peters, Senior Vice President, Europe at Lineage. "We are rapidly scaling our operations in Denmark and the Nordic region as a whole to best serve our customers' extended supply chains."

"The Nordics, and Denmark in particular, occupy a central location for food distribution in Lineage's global network," said Jesper Toft Mathiasen, Regional Vice President of Lineage's Nordic Region. "Greater Copenhagen is at the heart of the most densely populated region in Scandinavia, with excellent air, ship and land routes to Europe and the rest of the world. Through operations like those at Avedore, Lineage can effectively serve as a gateway for customers to global markets."

The Avedore acquisition follows a string of acquisitions in Denmark and Norway. Lineage Logistics entered the Nordic market in 2020 and has since acquired Claus Sørensen, a major cold storage operator in Denmark, Lundsøe Køl Frys A/S with cold-storage facilities in Northern Jutland and in Aarhus, Super Frost Sjælland ApS, and Coldstar ApS.

In total, Lineage's Nordic footprint now comprises nearly 1.5 million cubic metres and 304,700 pallet positions across 17 facilities.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 19 countries across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Lineage's industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's 2019 list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune's Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

