About 46% of all new generating capacity in the United States is expected to be PV this year, giving it the largest share of the new US generation mix.From pv magazine USA The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects 46.1 GW of new utility-scale electric generating capacity to be added to the US power grid in 2022. Around 46% of that capacity will be solar, followed by natural gas and wind. The information has been assembled by the EIA in a series of monthly and annual electric generator surveys, which ask developers to share their planned activation dates for projects in a five-year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...