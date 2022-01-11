EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Contract
beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) announces the signing of NOVE25, the Italian jewellery group with European-wide distribution
On a mission to revolutionise the jewellery world, every single NOVE25 store reflects the brand's philosophy of Italian craftsmanship and customisation, with the collections bringing together the creative energies of tattooists, street artists, musicians, and of course its customers. The brand's highly personal approach will be accentuated by beaconsmind's Suite, which will enable marketing teams to better capture customer profiles and anticipate effectively the ever-moving consumer tastes and means of expression.
At the intersection of jewellery, design, accessories, and fashion, NOVE25's stores attract a high volume of daily customers, in sharp contrast to high luxury jewelers with few shoppers and high price tags. With a high daily flow across its stores, the company must harness the power of data to augment its profiling capabilities, and in turn boost loyalty, basket sizes and sales. The beaconsmind solution will be at the core of new interaction campaigns, using custom messaging that bring an essential digital angle and resonates highly with the younger generations of shoppers. Capturing customer ideas and feedback is also possible in the beaconsmind's Suite, which will enable NOVE25 to design products that inspire and embellish the personalities of its growing customer base.
Mr Roberto Dibenedetto, CEO and founder of NOVE25, said "Customisation is central to our brand's philosophy, and digital capabilities are today a must-have for our customers. Beaconsmind's solution seamlessly brings those two aspects together. Furthermore, our stores are unique and really stand out from the crowd, and today with a high performing online channel, the next natural step was to boost our stores' digital capabilities. Thanks to beaconsmind, we will be able to interact with our shoppers through a channel they love and merge seamlessly the best of online and offline shopping."
For beaconsmind, this partnership represents a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the power of its solutions and aim to outperform results obtained so far with Anchor brands: over 50% increase in off-to-online sales conversion rates, over 40% higher frequency and purchase motivation, and over 15% boost in sales.
Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind AG, said "We are delighted to partner with NOVE25 on their mission to transform jewellery. NOVE25 became a success by enabling its customers to express themselves. Our teams are now returning the favour and helping NOVE25 do just that: truly express its brand identity through our digital channels".
About NOVE25
For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com
11-Jan-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beaconsmind AG
|Seestrasse 3
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.beaconsmind.com
|ISIN:
|CH0451123589
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1267003
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1267003 11-Jan-2022 CET/CEST