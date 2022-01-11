Das Instrument 2FO CA31810L1085 FIORE GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.01.2022

The instrument 2FO CA31810L1085 FIORE GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2022



Das Instrument XY1D LU0975334821 XTR.II IB.E.G.B.YP.1-3 1D ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.01.2022

The instrument XY1D LU0975334821 XTR.II IB.E.G.B.YP.1-3 1D ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2022



Das Instrument RJP AU000000SMN3 STRUCT.MONIT.SYSCDIS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.01.2022

The instrument RJP AU000000SMN3 STRUCT.MONIT.SYSCDIS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2022

