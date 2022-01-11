Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.01.2022
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
Dow Jones News
11.01.2022 | 08:31
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Management Change

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Management Change

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Management Change 11-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11 January 2022

Genel Energy plc

Management Change

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that Esa Ikaheimonen, Chief Financial Officer, has advised the Board of his intention to leave the Company on 16 March 2022, following the announcement of the Company's 2021 financial results the day before.

A search for a suitable replacement is ongoing and an announcement will be made in due course.

Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

"Our financial results will be a testament to Esa's time at Genel, as they will show a Company in a strong financial position, with a resilient and proven business model and the flexibility to utilise the balance sheet to grow the Company. On behalf of everyone at Genel I would like to wish Esa all the best in his future endeavours."

Esa Ikaheimonen, Chief Financial Officer of Genel, said:

"Genel has strong leadership and finance teams, a robust financial position, and a lot to look forward to, and I wish the Company every success for the future."

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 135659 
EQS News ID:  1266993 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266993&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
