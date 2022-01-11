Titan Division of Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Nammo Defense Systems Inc. for the manufacture of time delay fuses for Hunting's perforating applications.

Time delay fuses provide a controlled delay for operators to position perforating guns after commencing the firing sequence in a tubing-conveyed perforating operation.

According to Jason Mai, managing director of Hunting's Titan Division, the licensing agreement allows Hunting to enter the oil and gas market with its own version of time delay products and removes constraints associated with purchasing time delay fuses from outside manufacturers.

"We're now positioned to control manufacturing, develop complementary products that will better serve our customers, and increase our revenue and profit opportunities," said Mai.

The innovative manufacturing method developed by Nammo Defense included in the license agreement will also allow Hunting to pursue non-oil and gas opportunities.

Hunting's perforating technology is accessible through Hunting's network of distribution centers strategically located in all the world's oil-producing regions.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The company's Hunting Energy Services Titan Division engineers and manufactures perforating systems, wireline selective firing systems, cased hole logging instruments, nuclear detectors, energetics, and associated wireline hardware and accessories.

About Nammo Defense Systems Inc.

With its headquarters located in Mesa, Arizona, Nammo Defense Systems Inc. (NDS) specializes in the design, development and manufacture of ammunition and energetic material solutions for defense as well as selected commercial applications. NDS' defense products include shoulder-fired weapon systems, propellant powders and a variety of rocket motors for fighter aircraft in addition to the manufacture of commercial ammunition and propellant powders. NDS is part of the Nammo group of companies, a conglomeration of expert companies and facilities within the ammunition, rocket motor, explosives and pyrotechnics business sectors in North America and across Europe.

