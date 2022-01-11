Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to announce it has completed the commissioning of its reactor production equipment and initiated development of its high-performance, water-soluble MyCell® cannabis ingredients at its Canadian processing facility. MyCell® technology also powers Artemic Support®, which is currently involved in a Long-Covid clinical study that is expected to be completed by February 2022.1

Operational Cannabis Manufacturing

With Glow's licensed cannabis processing space built out and the reactor successfully commissioned, the company will be able to produce a diverse portfolio of industry-leading, high-bioavailability cannabis ingredients that push the boundaries of performance and innovation. The reactor is a mission critical component of the Company's proprietary MyCell® Technology delivery system which transforms poorly absorbed cannabinoids, like CBD and THC, into water-soluble concentrates that have fast-acting onset, high-absorption and precision dosing.

"This is another major step forward in the commercialization of our innovative MyCell® ingredients and enables us to immediately advance the development of a portfolio of breakthrough cannabis ingredient solutions," said Tom Glawdel, Chief Operating Officer, Glow LifeTech. "This represents the first operational production facility of MyCell® Technology outside of its native Switzerland and for the first time enables the supply of MyCell® cannabis ingredients to the North American market."

R&D Development

Glow's R&D team is now focused on the development of various MyCell® CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) water-soluble solutions, leveraging the knowledge and experience of the Company's technology partner Swiss PharmaCan. Once complete, Glow's portfolio of high-performance water-soluble cannabis ingredient solutions unlock a step-change in what's possible with cannabis-infused products, enabling partner brands to easily innovate and differentiate with high-value products that are more effective, fast-acting, consistent and deliver predictable dosing.

"Glow is focused on developing cutting-edge ingredient solutions that help our business partners develop a new era of more effective and enjoyable products backed by science," said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech. "Cannabis-infused products are growing rapidly globally, and we look forward to working closely with our brand partners to continue pushing the category forward with breakthrough innovative products."

Today's announcement follows the Company's report of positive results from a preclinical pharmacokinetic study evaluating its advanced MyCell® CBD concentrate against traditional CBD oil, where MyCell® CBD demonstrated fast-acting absorption in under 15 minutes, 13x greater absorption and 3X peak concentration of CBD in 60 minutes (see Glow's release dated Nov 4, 2021)2.

MyCell® Technology is Glow's proprietary naturally derived delivery system which dramatically improves the absorption, bioavailability and effectiveness of natural active compounds including cannabinoids, vitamins, botanicals and more. It transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into water-compatible concentrates that have fast-acting onset, high-absorption and precision dosing. The versatility of MyCell® enhanced concentrates allows them to power a variety of product formats including: droppers, beverages, foods, topicals, and capsules.

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

