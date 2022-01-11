- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord shares opened up 5% after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • GN's acquisition of SteelSeries gives it a much stronger position in a fast growing market for audio, visual and gaming hardware, Carnegie said
- • The strength of GN's Jabra brand in headsets and earbuds is likely to support the move into new categories such as speakers, video collaboration and webcams, the analyst said
- • GN deserves a premium valuation to peers such as Logitech and Plantronics, Carnegie said
- • Price target of DKK 445 implies 18% upside from yesterday's close
GN STORE NORD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de