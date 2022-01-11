NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives - Testing of new underlying stock classes for single stock derivatives

As of January, 11, 2022, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has made available for testing in Genium INET External Test System 1 (EXT1) new Equity Derivatives - instruments as specified below. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will confirm and communicate the start date for trading in Production in a separate Exchange Notice, pending readiness of members and market data providers. SBB B Class - stock as an Equity Derivatives Underlying Instrument: Forwards, futures and options, standardized and flexible (all Instrument Classes) with a maximum contract term of 3 months are available for testing in EXT1. Company Name Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ser. B ------------------------------------------------------------------- Stock Class SBB B ------------------------------------------------------------------- Ticker Code (Shortname) SBBB ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0009554454 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Underlying Code 17720 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract Length 3 months ------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------- Risk Parameter 10% ------------------------------------------------------------------- Minimum Block Size 250 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Minimum Deferral Size 6000 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this IT-notice please contact Jari Elo, telephone +358 9 6166 7275 or Sandra Zemaityte, telephone +46 8 405 69 70. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Jari Elo Sandra Zemaityte Equity Derivatives Product Management Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036535