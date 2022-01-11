Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
11.01.2022 | 09:29
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives - Testing of new underlying stock classes for single stock derivatives

As of January, 11, 2022, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has made available for
testing in Genium INET External Test System 1 (EXT1) new Equity Derivatives -
instruments as specified below. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will confirm and
communicate the start date for trading in Production in a separate Exchange
Notice, pending readiness of members and market data providers. 



SBB B Class - stock as an Equity Derivatives Underlying Instrument: Forwards,
futures and options, standardized and flexible (all Instrument Classes) with a
maximum contract term of 3 months are available for testing in EXT1. 



Company Name       Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB ser. B
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Stock Class       SBB B                   
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Ticker Code (Shortname) SBBB                   
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN           SE0009554454               
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Underlying Code                        17720
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Contract Length     3 months                 
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Currency         SEK                    
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Risk Parameter                         10%
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Minimum Block Size                       250
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Minimum Deferral Size                     6000
-------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information concerning this IT-notice please contact Jari Elo,
telephone +358 9 6166 7275 or Sandra Zemaityte, telephone +46 8 405 69 70. 



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets



Jari Elo                    Sandra Zemaityte

Equity Derivatives           Product Management

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036535
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.