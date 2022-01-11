Alpha Blue Ocean, the family-office founded by Pierre Vannineuse, is proud to announce a new line of financing with one of its historical partners, Safe Orthopaedics. This financing will help Safe Orthopaedics in their commercial development, building on the progress achieved over the past few months.

Loyal to its objective of supporting its historical partners, such as Safe Orthopaedics, the Alpha Blue Ocean Group is proud to announce a new line of financing worth 8 million euros.

Safe (FR0013467123 ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, particularly reliable for emergency vertebral fractures, is currently developing a number of projects to continue on its growth trajectory which began several months ago.

This new line of financing will enable:

direct marketing in France, Germany, UK and USA;

the global commercial launch of Sycamore and Hickory, new CE-marked technologies in 2021;

the deployment of the SORA virtual surgical assistant;

the deployment of new industrial services by Safe Medical.

Pierre Vannineuse, CIO of Alpha Blue Ocean "This financing is a logical continuation of the cooperation we have established with Safe Orthopaedics over the past three years. It is one of the most advanced French med-tech companies in the field of medical research and innovation as well as source of hope for the whole profession. Thus, it is vital that this type of knowledge and a project of this magnitude be made available to as many people as possible, hence our desire to support them in this new stage of their development".

Pierre Dumouchel, CEO of Safe Orthopaedics "In the past, the partnership with Alpha Blue Ocean has nurtured the commercial and technological development of Safe Orthopaedics as well as its transformation into an industrial integrator of medical devices. This financing has been structured into monthly instalments of four hundred thousand euros with revised terms compared to the previous financing agreement. As such, it allows the group to continue its international development, build its capacity to innovate and provide better patient care.

Created in 2017, Alpha Blue Ocean is a pioneer and leading stakeholder in alternative finance in Europe, particularly in the medical innovation sector. Over a four-year period, the group founded by Pierre Vannineuse has deployed over €1.2 bn, 60% of which in the Health Innovation segments.

For any further information or requests for an interview with a manager at Alpha Blue Ocean, please contact the press department: pr@abo.co

About Alpha Blue Ocean

Created in 2017 by Pierre Vannineuse, Hugo Pingray and Amaury Mamou-Mani, Alpha Blue Ocean is a young, dynamic family office that aims to revolutionize the financial sector by delivering constantly innovative solutions.

Alpha Blue Ocean uses a direct, rational and efficient approach to offer alternative financing solutions. In other words, it provides flexible solutions for listed companies, also known as private investments or PIPEs (Private Investments in Public Equity).

Alpha Blue Ocean has a global presence and its investments in France include Erytech, Pharnext, AB Science, Europlasma, Safe Orthopaedics, Voluntis and DBT (Douaisienne de Basse Tension), amongst others.

