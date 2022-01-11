MDX Technology secures investment from ex IHS Markit executives

- Powering new development capabilities and business expansion plans

- Follows exceptional growth in 2021

- Driving accelerated adoption of real-time data collaboration technology solutions

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDX Technology (MDXT), the leading innovator of real-time data collaboration technology, announces it has secured significant investment from a group of private backers. The new investment will accelerate the firm's ambitious business development plans and new technology development activities.

The investor group includes Daniel Simpson, Emanuel Mond, co-founders of Cadis, now IHS Markit EDM and Graham Denyer, ex CTO of the IHS Markit EDM offering. The group have worked together on several other investment opportunities, including the Livingstone Software Asset Management business. The investment amount is undisclosed.

Paul Watmough, CEO at MDXT, commented. "The investment is the next exciting step in the MDXT journey. Our proven data collaboration technology is robust and highly flexible, used by nearly 40 high profile investment banks, interdealer brokers and buy-side firms. It also underpins the MDXT marketplace, which is fast gaining traction within the data provider community, including ICE and IGM and the new breed of data consumers, all of whom are looking for a modern, highly cost-effective alternative for data delivery and acquisition. We finished 2021 on a high, and with access to this investment and the expertise of our investors, we can accelerate our ambitious business growth plans and new technology development goals, particularly around Symphony and other key technology partners."

Daniel Simpson concluded: "Fast, efficient access to real-time data is essential for informed decision-making that drives trading strategies and increases profitability and is why MDXT has earned its market-leading position. The technology is best in class, developed by the industry's leading experts in this field; its loyal, blue-chip customer base speaks for itself. However, we believe there is much more to achieve through new product innovation and forging deeper and stronger relationships with our customers and partners. This is a high growth sector, and the opportunities to add additional value for our users are endless. We are excited to be part of it."



About MDX Technology Ltd

Almost 40 of the world's leading financial institutions and data providers use MDX Technology to disseminate real-time data and collaborate internally and with clients. Users include TP ICAP, HSBC, ICE and Royal Bank of Canada to name a few. The company is headquartered in London, with offices in North America and representation in the Far East.