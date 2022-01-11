- (PLX AI) - Hexpol faces pressure from raw material price inflation and has limited upside potential from the current share price, DNB said, cutting the stock to hold from buy.
- • Short-term growth is negatively affected by stop-start automative production, DNB said
- • Cost-cutting has been impressive and led to strong margin performance, but there is limited scope for further fixed-cost reductions, DNB said
- • Price target SEK 125, while Hexpol is currently trading around SEK 117.55
