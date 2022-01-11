The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Serbia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Serbia is likely to be the last country in the Balkans region of southern Europe to apply specific regulation to e-cigarettes. This report considers what laws and rules currently apply, and how they could change in the foreseeable future.
There have been seven amendments to tobacco regulation in Serbia since 2017, however none of those tackled e-cigarettes. Although e-liquids have been taxed for years, they are still subject only to general consumer laws in most areas. Advertising of vapour products is restricted as tobacco advertising.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Outlook
3 Serbia: The Basics
4 National Regulatory Framework
5 Age Restrictions
6 Product Restrictions
7 Labelling And Packaging
8 Obligation to Notify
9 Retail Channel Restrictions
10 Public Usage
11 Advertising And Marketing
12 Taxation
13 Enforcement
14 Sanctions
15 Relevant Laws
16 Relevant Bodies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83rvzr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005660/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900