- (PLX AI) - Avanza and Nordnet continue to see growth in customer activity and increased public interest in investing, DNB analysts said, reiterating buy recommendations on the stocks.
- • Price target raised to SEK 380 from SEK 365 for Avanza and to SEK 300 from SEK 190 for Nordnet
- • Nordnet has a strong product offering and high customer satisfaction, DNB said
- • Avanza is underestimated for its ability to improve earnings despite the pandemic and should perform above consensus, DNB said
- • Avanza is likely to increase its ROE target at the Q4 report, while Nordnet should increase its customer growth target, DNB said
