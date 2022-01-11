The "U.K Adjustment Factors Data Feed" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.K Adjustment Factors Data Feed's main use is to back adjust EOD (end of day) per-share price data so that the price series can be graphed with the effect of any events (bonus, rights, consolidation, etc) factored into the earlier prices.

All per-share series, including prices, earnings per share, dividends per share, assets per share, cash flow per share, etc. need to be adjusted before meaningful conclusions can be drawn about growth rates, trends, etc.

The feed has all the necessary fields so that you can identify the country, security, event factor. Further, the feed has been designed for you to database the records or apply directly to price series data. The file also covers all corporate actions spanning multiple currencies for the same event.

The main benefit of this feed over competitor feeds is that it can be fully automated allowing the handling of messy cancellations and corporate action changes to happen seamlessly in the background.

The richness of the file and depth of data allows you the choice of using the most appropriate factor for your purposes.

