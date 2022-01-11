Anzeige
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
11.01.2022
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Bonds (KVIKA 32 0112) admitted to trading on 12 January 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Kvika banki hf.   
2  Org. no:                        540502-2930     
3  LEI                           254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     KVIKA 32 0112    
5  ISIN code                        IS0000033769    
6  CFI code                        DBFUFR       
7  FISN númer                       KVIKA BANKI/1.40 BD 
                               20320112      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   2000000000     
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               2000000000     
12 Denomination in CSD                   20000000      
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bullet bond     
15 Amortization type, if other               One payment at   
                               maturity      
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                       January 12, 2022  
19 First ordinary installment date             January 12, 2032  
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  Á ekki við     
22 Maturity date                      January 12, 2032  
23 Interest rate                      1,40%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                   January 12, 2022  
32 First ordinary coupon date               July 12, 2022    
33 Coupon frequency                    2          
34 Total number of coupon payments             20         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Full nominal    
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         Yes         
40 Name of index                      CPI         
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              Daily Index     
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                    513,84       
44 Index base date                     January 12, 2022  
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      January 10, 2022  
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    January 10, 2022  
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              January 12, 2022  
55 Order book ID                      KVIKA_32_0112    
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_Bank_Bonds   
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
