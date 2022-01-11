NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Bonds (KVIKA 32 0112) admitted to trading on 12 January 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kvika banki hf. 2 Org. no: 540502-2930 3 LEI 254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KVIKA 32 0112 5 ISIN code IS0000033769 6 CFI code DBFUFR 7 FISN númer KVIKA BANKI/1.40 BD 20320112 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 2000000000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 2000000000 12 Denomination in CSD 20000000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet bond 15 Amortization type, if other One payment at maturity --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date January 12, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date January 12, 2032 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency Á ekki við 22 Maturity date January 12, 2032 23 Interest rate 1,40% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date January 12, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon date July 12, 2022 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 20 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 513,84 44 Index base date January 12, 2022 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading January 10, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to January 10, 2022 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading January 12, 2022 55 Order book ID KVIKA_32_0112 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_Bank_Bonds 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond