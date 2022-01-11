Analysys Mason Ranks Netcracker as the Global Leader for Helping Operators Leverage Investments in 5G, Cloud and Edge Computing

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been named the overall global market leader in service design and orchestration (SDO) for the second year in a row by industry analyst firm Analysys Mason. The SDO market encompasses service design, inventory, order management and service orchestration.

Netcracker also received one of the top rankings in Analysys Mason's recent assessment of the monetization platform market, which includes billing and charging, partner management, policy management, revenue assurance and fraud management.

Netcracker's cloud-native E2E Service Orchestration and Design Studio bring advanced automation and agility as CSPs evolve to a dynamic service approach. The solution provides a unifying real-time view across all network and multicloud domains. Based on service intent, all aspects of cross-domain services and network slices are automated in a closed loop from design to deployment, lifecycle management, optimization and assurance.

"Netcracker continues its leadership in the SDO market with its comprehensive portfolio of products and services," said Larry Goldman, Partner and Head of Networks and Software Research at Analysys Mason. "With the emergence of 5G standalone and Open RAN, Netcracker is well-positioned to help CSPs build differentiating services and network slices for the 5G era."

"Being the market leader in a critical and increasingly important space like service orchestration is a major achievement for us, as is our leadership in monetization platforms," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "Service providers can leverage the benefits of 5G, edge computing, cloud and network slicing with our operational and business approach to launch innovative digital services, exceptional customer experience and new revenue opportunities."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

