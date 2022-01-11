KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods Now Distributed in Ontario and Quebec Through BRR Logistics, a Unilever Master Distributor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that BRR Logistics is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Ontario and Quebec. BRR offers one of Canada's largest selections of high quality frozen consumer goods, working with some of the biggest brands and retailers in the world. BRR is a Unilever Master Distributor and directly services all national grocery banners including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Metro, The Northwest Company, Sobeys, Costco and Walmart. Additionally BRR services a large number of independent grocery accounts. Its weekly service points include the following jurisdictions; Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic.

"Myself and the entire team at BRR are really excited as we prepare to launch Komo Comfort Foods to major grocery retail in Canada. While focusing in Ontario and Quebec we will be making sensible and delicious vegan family options available on shelf for 2 in 3 Canadian households! We have watched as the brand exceeded expectations in Western Canada and we are hearing from buyers across Ontario and Quebec who have also noticed Komo and recognized the gap their products fill in the marketplace. There is an inventory position in Ontario now and we expect to see strong demand for Komo Comfort Foods in Q1 2022," says Michael Wakefield, President and CEO, BRR Logistics Limited.

BRR picked up its first order of Komo Plant-Based foods in late December 2021 and is now actively distributing Komo products across Canada, with a focus on Ontario and Quebec. BRR partners with TransCold Distribution, who began distributing Komo in October 2021, to major grocery chains in British Columbia and Alberta. Komo frozen plant-based products are now carried by five distributors - BRR Logistics, TransCold Distribution (which sells to Safeway, Save on Foods, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Fresh Co, Thrifty Foods, Whole Foods, Walmart, Nesters Market, Buy-Low Foods, Walmart, Costco, 7-Eleven, Shoppers Drug Mart, SPUD.ca and Pomme Natural Market in Western Canada), Dean's Dairy, Goodness Distributors and Nationwide Natural Foods (which focuses on delivering clean, natural products that cater to a certain lifestyle to major and independent grocery stores, specialty stores, coffee shops and bistros, including Sobeys, Choices, Quality Foods, Country Grocer, Save-On-Foods and Whole Foods across Canada).

In addition to selling through a retail network, Komo sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce website and at local farmers' markets. A full list of retail locations can be found at the company's website in addition to over 200 reviews from verified buyers.

About BRR Logistics Limited

BRR Logistics Limited (BRR) is a privately held Canadian corporation providing deep-frozen storage and distribution needs across the entire country. BRR's centralized operations are from a 100 000 sq foot, state of the art freezer facility in Brampton, ON. Utilizing a national dedicated deep frozen logistics fleet ensures all products reach their intended destination on time and in premium condition. Brands and retailers are supported by a full service customer team including strategic brand management, key account management, GS1 - ECCnet management, order entry as well as inbound and outbound EDI orders and invoicing. BRR offers one of Canada's largest selections of high quality frozen consumer goods, working with some of the biggest brands and retailers in the world. BRR directly services all national grocery banners including Loblaws, Metro, The Northwest Company, Sobeys and Walmart on a weekly basis whether direct to store or direct to warehouse delivery. Additionally BRR services a large number of independent grocery accounts as well as national and independent convenience and gas including 7-Eleven and Couche Tard. Weekly service points include the following jurisdictions; Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic. BRR partners with TransCold Distribution in British Columbia and Alberta. Suitably BRR Logistics Limited's head office is in one of the coldest capitals in Canada, Winnipeg, Manitoba.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

will@komoeats.com

1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/681995/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Now-Distributed-in-Ontario-and-Quebec-Through-BRR-Logistics-a-Unilever-Master-Distributor