Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that Louise Kidd has been promoted to Country Manager in Ireland. Louise will also retain her role as Head of Third-Party Lines for BHSI in Ireland.

"Louise has been an excellent leader to our team in Ireland and solution-provider to our customers and brokers throughout Europe. We are pleased to recognize her excellent contributions with this promotion which will enable her to have an even greater impact on our team and the marketplace," said Chris Colahan, Head of UK Europe, BHSI.

Louise joined BHSI in 2020 and has nearly 20 years of industry experience in third party lines, the last decade in leadership roles. She holds an honours degree in Financial Services from John Moore Liverpool University and a Diploma in Company Direction from The Institute of Directors.

The role of Country Manager, Ireland, was previously held by Hilary Browne, who was recently elevated to the position of Regional Executive, UK and Europe, at BHSI.

Louise is based in BHSI's Dublin office and can be reached at +353 86 065 1913 or at louise.kidd@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL).

